“Stay Strong for Mom”: CFB World Mourns as Freshman QB Loses Twin Sister Days After Celebrating Graduation Together

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jun 4, 2025 | 10:47 PM EDT

The freshman quarterback must have been gearing up to make Alabama his top priority, being the QB1. However, the universe placed to put him on a tougher path. He gets hit with a personal loss, the burden of which will be heavier to carry. As per the reports, the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, Keelon Russell, lost his twin-sister, Kierston Russell, who passed away at the age of 18 in Tuscaloosa on June 4.

Now, this is not the kind of June Keelon might have expected. After all, less than a week ago, the siblings were part of a grand celebration after hitting a major milestone. While the quarterback will need some time to heal from this personal loss, tributes pour in from his fans and loved ones. “Stay strong for mom,” wrote a fan.

(This is a developing story…)

How will Keelon Russell's personal loss impact his performance as Alabama's QB1 this season?

