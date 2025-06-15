Steve Sarkisian Brings Out the Big Guns for Texas Recruiting Weekend as Longhorns Push for Major Win

Do you know what the parameters of being a good college football coach are? The former players still keep talking about you, placing you on a pedestal. For Steve Sarkisian, it’s a double win. A big praise came from a former college football player, who was not even a part of the Texas program. Former Boston College star Matt Ryan sounded too confident about Sarkisian’s 2025 chapter. “I believe he’s the guy to bring a national championship to UT.” But what made him comment so?

“I think he’s super sharp when it comes to understanding players that he has, how to best use their skill sets, and evaluating talent.” However, Sarkisian knows this is not the right time to get carried away with all this praise. He is now collecting the bricks to build a strong 2026 roster. Talking about the wooing game? Well, Sarkisian is a PRO at it. All head coaches have their own way to woo the recruits. Some promise big in terms of development prospects, others give a glimpse of the NIL fortune reserve. However, Sarkisian counts on the $600,000 stars to make the call.

On June 14, Orangebloods.com gave a glimpse of the recruiting weekend in Austin. The caption read, “The Lambos are Out in Austin 🤘🏎️.” The post featured a video taken from Texas linebacker Elijah Barnes. And it’s difficult to keep one’s eyes off the gridiron. During the weekend, eight different Lamborghinis lined the field at the Longhorns’ home ground, Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium, the real heroes. The sole sideline attraction of the evening was the Lamborghini Revuelto, the Lamborghini Huracán, and a couple of others from the Lambo family. This time, last year, too, we got to see these clips straight out of Sarkisian’s program.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Since the beginning of the NIL era in 2021, Lamborghini Austin has been a key partner of Texas football and has signed a handful of players over the years. One of the notable ones is All-American safety Michael Taaffe. The Lamborghini engines roaring is all that Sarksiian did without wasting his time and energy on making flamboyant speeches.

Much has been made about Texas’ rumored NIL output of nearly $40 million to field its 2025 roster. It all started with the Houston Chronicle’s Kirk Bohls claiming that the Longhorns planned to spend $35 and $40 million on their 2025 football roster. A month later, Sarkisian shattered the report, claiming it to be, “What’s frustrating on that was it was a little bit of irresponsible reporting.” As the Longhorns head coach stated, “It was one anonymous source said that was what our roster was. I wish I had $40 million on our roster. We’d probably be a little better team than we are. It is what it is. Hey, we’re fortunate, don’t get me wrong. We’ve got great support… I wish I had another $15 million or so. I might have a little better roster.” But wait, hasn’t he done enough to make his 2025 roster look the best?

As per On3’s 2025 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, Sarkisian’s Texas sits at No.1 with 25 recruits. Out of which five are 5-stars, thirteen 4-stars, and seven 3-stars. But so what? Sarkisian is in no mood to hit the PAUSE button yet. After all, he has some unfinished business when it comes to the Longhorns’ 2026 class. Going by On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, Texas is yet to catch up to their 2025 success, standing at No.14 with only 13 recruits. Did the Lamborghinis leave a mark on Texas’ elite trio prospects this weekend?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Three recruits turned up the heat in Steve Sarkisian’s squad

As Longhorns kicked off another big recruiting weekend on Friday, June 13, they welcomed several highly-touted prospects. However, among them, the spotlight was on three of them. Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, and four-star edge rusher Bryce Perry-Wright. The five-star linebacker, Griffin, by way of Gainesville, Georgia, was one of the prospects who gave fans a look at himself in a Texas jersey.

And no doubt, burnt orange and white suits the young chap. Coming off his spring visit to Austin in April, Griffin sounded highly of Sarkisian’s program. “It impressed me a good bit out there. I had heard a lot of good things about it, so it wasn’t too different than I expected it to be, but it was nice. The culture and the people stood out to me the most.” Then comes five-star offensive tackle Ojo, who hails from Mansfield, Texas. The fact that power four programs like Michigan and Colorado are running the race, Sarkisian was able to leave a mark on Ojo’s heart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Lake Ridge High School posted a photo posing with Longhorns’ current offensive lineman, Trevor Goosby, during his official visit. And the caption said it all. Ojo cooked up some suspense, “The Present and The Future? #HookEm.” But was it the Lamborghinis that won his heart? It can be. But more than that, Steve Sarkisian had made him feel like a priority since the very beginning. On April 5, On3 came up with Steve Wiltfong’s report from his interview with Ojo. “5-star OT Felix Ojo continues to feel like a top priority for Texas.” With Sarkisian’s groundwork in place, the roar of Lamborghinis could drive recruits home.