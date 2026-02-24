Steve Sarkisian Drops Bold Cam Coleman Take for Ryan Wingo as Arch Manning Awaits Big Offensive Update

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oklahoma at Texas Oct 11, 2025 Dallas, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Dallas Cotton Bowl Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 10112025_krj_aj6_0000104

The last time Steve Sarkisian faced Auburn was two years ago. So, his first real look at Cam Coleman came on tape and word of mouth. Sarkisian did his homework, speaking with coaches who both coached and schemed against Coleman, and the intel paid off. Coleman has already caught Sarkisian’s eye, which raises trouble for Ryan Wingo.

“When he went into the portal, it was like ‘ok, this is probably going to be a priority for a lot of teams in the country,” said Sarkisian in his latest presser. “The biggest thing that came out of it for me is what an awesome individual this is, an awesome kid. He hasn’t disappointed since he’s arrived.”

Coleman is already moving like a seasoned vet in offseason workouts, according to Sarkisian. His pressure after stepping on Forty Acres doubled after the head coach reported that both Emmett Mosley and Ryan Wingo are still in recovery mode after lingering 2025 injuries. Wingo left the Citrus Bowl with a toe injury. So, they haven’t been full participants in team drills yet.

In this absence, Coleman boldly takes up the responsibility in a receiver room featuring freshmen Kaliq Lockett and Daylan McCutcheon. This availability and productivity might derail Wingo’s chances in Sarkisian’s camp.

Sarkisian also praised Coleman’s professional mindset, noting the receiver understands his role must be earned, not assumed. Working with younger receivers strengthens the unit, and in a tightly woven offense, Coleman doing his job opens the door for others to make plays.

“For a guy of his caliber, he can say, well, those two guys aren’t working today,” praised Sarkisian. “Maybe I’ll take a step back, and maybe I don’t need to work today. It’s been the total opposite. This guy’s going for it, and he came here with real intentions and a real reason of understanding he wants to compete for a national championship.”

Coleman understands the domino effect his presence can create. It’s a legitimate deep threat that can pull a safety out of the box, giving running backs like CJ Baxter Jr. more room to operate. When the backs run free, the offensive line’s job gets a lot easier. It’s the domino effect that Coleman understands and is actively working to create.

Coleman’s production at Auburn shows why he was such a coveted transfer. He wasn’t just a possession receiver; with 13 touchdowns and a reputation as a top 50/50 threat, he’s the kind of player who can solve Texas’ red-zone questions and stretch the field.

Stats aside, what separates Coleman from Wingo is his elite length and catch radius. It will bring back the threat Texas had, with players like Adonai Mitchell and Matthew Golden. Coleman knows that stats won’t be enough when the 2026 season features other powerful wide receivers, like Colorado transfer Omarion Miller, who is following Jordyn Tyson’s footsteps at Arizona State.

The wide receiver haul has been a massive success. However, the state of Sarkisian’s offensive line spells trouble for Arch Manning.

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas now awaits a crucial verdict on the offensive line

The Longhorns walked into the 2025 season with a broken offensive line after losing four starters up front from the 2024 campaign. And it was Manning who had to pay the highest cost. Until October, the quarterback was sacked 13 times and ended the season with 23 sacks. Against Florida alone, Sarkisian’s quarterback got sacked six times.

With a young line in front of him, he has been forced into escape mode. It forced him to extend plays and rely more on movement than mechanics. Having all these factors in mind, Sarkisian landed Western Kentucky Hilltoppers offensive line transfer Laurence Seymore this transfer season.

Unfortunately, the player is now battling for an eligibility extension waiver after losing the 2023 season at Akron Zips by transferring outside an approved portal window.

“We haven’t gotten anything back yet,” Sarkisian dropped an update.

Why do the Longhorns need him? Seymore’s importance to the Longhorns is clear from his track record; he earned second-team All-American honors by allowing only 1 sack and 3 quarterback hits last season, providing the kind of stability Texas desperately needs.

Coleman provides relief and firepower at wide receiver. But Steve Sarkisian also knows the offense truly levels up if Laurence Seymore anchors the offensive line.