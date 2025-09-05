Steve Sarkisian Eyes Big Arch Manning Plans as Texas Faces Serious Threat From Direct Rivals

Be so good that your head coaches are already planning survival schemes post your departure which is yet to come. That’s the case for Steve Sarkisian. That man now has to get rid of his quarterback woes. Last season, it was Quinn Ewers. While moving into the 2025 season, they had high hopes for Arch Manning, but after their season opener against Ohio State Buckeyes, the Manning topic calls for some debate. On the other hand, the clock’s ticking for Sarkisian and co. When it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, the Longhorns stand at No.5 rank with 21 recruits locked in. But someone is already keeping them at the edge when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class. That’s none other than quarterback, Kavian Bryant.

Sarksian and co. are yet to open their book for the 2027 recruiting class while programs like Penn State and Miami have already locked in a handful of recruits. After Manning’s sloppy start, Texas might have jumped into the conclusion to lock in a quarterback as their first recruit of the 2027 class. Turns out that Bryant also fits best when it comes to similarity with Manning in one aspect. But would it be easy for Sarkisian to close the deal? No way.

On the September 4th episode of the Rivals podcast, analyst Steve Wiltfong shared his take on where Sarkisian’s Longhorns stand in Bryant’s commitment journey. He said, “Well, obviously Texas is one of the front runners for Kavian Bryant, who I think is closing in on a college decision. Number one ranked quarterback in the country per rivals. Texas is one of his favorites as they battle Florida State, Texas Tech, and SMU to name a few others.” So, Sarkisian must already be losing his sleep.

Back in June, the Longhorns hosted the four-star quarterback. On the same day, Bryant announced that Texas extended a scholarship offer. Sarkisian could not wait any longer to woo the No. 1 quarterback, and the No. 7 player in Texas as he pulled up some solid number. In 12 games, Bryant threw for 2,282 yards, 33 touchdowns, and completed 120 of 146 passes back in Westwood High School in Palestine, Texas. The Westwood junior quarterback was named one of the Built Ford Tough Players of the Week on September 4. So, Sarkisian can’t press the relax button yet.

Bryant will be taking his second trip to Austin later this month. Now, what does Wiltfong think about his suitors? “Well, as of right now, those are the programs I view as the top contenders. Florida State, Texas Tech, Texas, and SMU. maybe in Oregon or somebody like that uh jumps in and and and makes a move,” stated the analyst. But what makes Sarkisian and co. jump all in for Bryant?

Texas pushes hard for Kavian Bryant while Mike Norvell’s FSU shadow looms

As a prospect, Bryant has some similarities to former Alabama standout Bryce Young and Texas freshman KJ Lacey as a point guard on the football field. He is capable of using his athleticism to extend plays. But now that Sarkisian would be stacking him up behind Manning, and Dia Bell, the 2026 quarterback, what’s the common trait they share. Texas’s QB1 is set to be a dual-threat Manning not seen since his granddad, Archie, graced the gridiron.

On the other hand, Bryant has been a stellar performer as a dual-threat during his first two years of high school football. While racing up 2,282 passing yards, he also ran for 812 yards and nine scores. Before Sarkisian’s squad sets out the red carpet for Bryant for the second time, where do the Longhorns’ stand in the 2027 recruit’s good books?

They holds a soft place in Bryant’s heart. The credit goes to the coaches, Sarkisian’s and the Longhorns’ quarterback coach, AJ Milwee. “It felt good to compete [in Austin], and I had to stand on what I said. I had to prove why I should’ve had that offer. [Sark and Milwee] loved how I was coachable, told me to continue to work on my game, and it’ll pay off. I actually Facetimed with Coach Sark yesterday on the phone, and I should be at a few Texas games this fall,” came Bryant’s review after his first trip. But turns out that someone rained on the Longhorns’ celebration.

That’s none other than Mike Norvell’s Florida State. Their offense’s big play in landing a heartbreaking defeat to Alabama Crimson Tide has worked wonders to turn Kavian Bryant into their biggest fan. As Matt LaSerre shared some inside story on the Rivals podcast, “He was just happy he was there to watch it, and his style of quarterback fits in it perfectly, and I think he really saw that and saw the vision of Gus Malzahn on offense and how he could play in that a lot.” On the flip side, Steve Sarkisian is carrying the burden of a fresh 14-7 loss. We now have to wait till fall to see which way Bryant heads.