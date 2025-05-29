Steve Sarkisian Isn’t Sold on Major EA CFB 26 Update as He Shares 4-Word Message for the Gaming Giants

The 2024 season was indeed interesting for college football fans. Finally, FINALLY, their wait for 11 years came to an end. They eagerly waited for the EA Sports College Football to make a return, and there they got the sweetest gift after the long wait. Last season also cooked up drama. For instance, the former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders did not find himself a spot on the poster. Instead, Travis Hunter got featured. While Shedeur had complaints about it, this time, someone else is stirring the pot. That’s none other than the Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. Looks like he is not happy with the latest EA Sports College Football 26 update. That’s because the college football video game missed an important thing that is patent to Sarkisian…

The clock’s ticking, folks! EA Sports College Football 26 is scheduled for July 10. As the sneak peeks are now dropping in, it must be making the stars of the video game feel special. On Thursday, May 29, EA Sports released a first-look reveal trailer of the game. Even though it’s a first-hand look, there are enough hints that this season gifts fans with updated graphics and audio. However, what’s this upgrade for if you can’t take note of the minute details of the characters? As Sarkisian, along with his quarterback and multiple Longhorns players, got featured in the trailer, the head coach got some complaints.

On May 29, Texas Football dropped a snap from the trailer on IG with the caption, “Coach Sark is the game 🤘🎮 @easportscollege.” The first glimpse of the Longhorns in the trailer comes near the beginning, with Sarkisian walking his team out of the tunnel at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Post which, Sarkisian expressed some tongue-in-cheek frustration on social media. The reason? His character didn’t quite look right to him. Resharing Texas Football’s post on his IG story, Sarkisian dropped a 4-word message, “Polo with No Shades?? 😎😂” The screenshot shows him walking down the tunnel, clad in a red-colored Polo T-shirt. But poor Sarkisian! EA Sports forgot to put a pair of sunglasses, which are a key part of his sideline look. Now, can we assume this to be his lady love’s influence?

Well, we all know Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal, is a fashion stylist. Ever since the duo tied the knot, Longhorns fans have waited eagerly for her prim and proper game day looks. We can only guess that Sarkisian’s burnt and seemingly rimless glasses that oozes retro vibes are Loreal-approved. Meanwhile, EA Sports College Football 26 assures to deploy multiple highly anticipated new features. For instance, cross-play in Dynasty mode, 160 new school-specific chants, decommitments & expanded Transfer Portal mechanics, and a lot more. Poor thing! Maybe amidst all this, they missed out on adding the most important feature, the USP of Sarkisian’s style quotient. Will Sarkisian be okay with it after missing out on a spot in the cover?

EA Sports College Football 26 teases Steve Sarkisian’s squad’s chemistry in action

Last season, former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers found himself a spot on the EA Sports College Football 25 cover. But it’s surprising that this time neither Sarkisian nor his quarterback, Arch Manning, can be spotted on the cover. The 21-year-old is a leading Heisman Trophy candidate and holds a top-three ranking in ESPN’s way-too-early preseason rankings. Well, as far as Sarkisian’s quarterback is concerned, it was his call to opt out of EA’s high-profile rollout.

While the poster might have made the Longhorns fans upset, they made up for it in the trailer. Sarkisian is spotted flanked by his army. It featured Quintrevion Wisner, Manning, and what appears to be redshirt freshman Ziky Umeozulu. Then comes receiver DeAndre Moore, offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, and new transfer tight end Jack Endries. And how could EA Sports College Football 26 forget newcomer Emmett Mosely, who is expected to be a big factor for the Longhorns?

The trailer also comes with a clip of the Longhorns engaged in gameplay. Steve Sarkisian’s boys are running a play in which Wisner goes in motion, with Manning taking the snap and throwing a screen pass to Ryan Wingo. Mosley, too, grabs the spotlight by catching a pass and getting a block from fellow newcomer Endries. Let’s pray the result is dazzling enough for Sarkisian to forgive EA for snubbing his sunnies.