Steve Sarkisian, Joey McGuire Get Big Recruiting Boost as New NIL Law Puts Other Big Powerhouse Programs on Alert

“Well, all the things that I believed in for all these years — 50 years of coaching — no longer exist in college athletics.” That’s how Nick Saban perfectly summed up the NIL scenario. Only die-hard college football fans know how the sport has evolved over the years. Given the current landscape, only having a good head coach and a good team is not enough to woo the players. One needs to have a strong hold on the NIL. And guess what? Even that’s not enough. Along with the NIL, the law system also plays a major role in players’ interest in a particular program. Right now, the House vs NCAA settlement is on the verge of bringing in a revenue-sharing system. Before that it’s time for celebration for Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns and Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The House vs. NCAA settlement is taking care of the NIL. For instance, it will pay billions in back payments to former college players who were unfairly prevented by the NCAA from earning off their NIL. All these processes will be supervised by Deloitte. The settlement will also usher in a revenue-sharing era in college athletics. That means schools will be able to directly pay athletes up to $20.5 million in 2025-26, the first school year of the 10-year agreement. While the House vs NCAA settlement is yet to hit the finish line, there came a Texas bill to amend the state’s NIL law, which passed the House and Senate. It then headed to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk, and he signed it on Thursday, June 5. This will end the NCAA’s decades-old prohibition on universities paying players directly.

Already, Sarkisian and McGuire view the Texas High School Coaches Association as significant stakeholders in the Longhorn football program. After all, they control the high school recruiting landscape. This signature just boosts their hope in high school recruiting. As per the reports, under House Bill 126, colleges will be able to enter into NIL deals with athletes directly. Plus, we have seen, players now have to wait for college to step into the realm of NIL. After the passing of this bill, the high school athletes who are 17 and older can sign NIL deals, bringing high school athletes under their wings. Texas State Rep. Brandon Creighton sponsored the bill, filed March 10, and the state House and Senate both signed it June 1. It was only awaiting the Abbot’s signature, and the law took effect immediately after he signed. However, all eyes are on June 27, the deadline for the House vs. NCAA settlement.

When it comes to NIL, Sarkisian’s and McGuire’s program already holds an advantage. Among the duo, Sarkisian is the luckier one. Going by On3’s list of NIL Valuations, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning holds the first position among college football players with a valuation of $6.5 million. Out of all the big factors, it is possible that taxation propelled him to stay committed to Sarkisian’s squad. Right now, not just the CEOs or salaried persons, but also student athletes fall under the tax system. However, the rate varies from state to state. And here’s where the real catch lies. In 2025, California had the highest state income tax rate (13.3%), per a Tax Foundation chart. And what about Sarkisian’s Texas?

Nil. Yes, Texas is among the eight states that have no income tax. While the House vs. NCAA settlement awaits, Sarkisian fell prey to an “irresponsible reporting” incident, as far as the NIL is concerned.

Steve Sarkisian’s sarcastic swipe at rumors

Sarkisian is a flashy recruiter. Well, no doubt in that. After all, the head coach uses Lamborghinis in Texas’s orange and white colors and even makes helicopter visits to attract new players. Earlier research revealed that in 2023, he spent a huge $280,000 on a recruiting trip just to bring five-star player Manning to Texas. So, people were under the belief that when it comes to raining riches, Sarkisian won’t hesitate. But recently things got out of hand. Even before he could find ways to keep his team’s 2025 confidential data a secret, a recent report from the Houston Chronicle’s Kirk Bohls went viral.

It reported, Sarkisian’s Longhorns plan to spend $35 and $40 million on their 2025 football roster. And the head coach finally had to break his silence, and he shot down the April report. In an interview with College Sports on SiriusXM, he stated, “What’s frustrating on that was it was a little bit of irresponsible reporting.” Steve Sarkisian continued, “It was one anonymous source said that was what our roster was. I wish I had $40 million on our roster. We’d probably be a little better team than we are.” Does that mean that the head coach is not happy with what he has been blessed with? Not at all. As he soon clarified himself, “It is what it is. Hey, we’re fortunate, don’t get me wrong. We’ve got great support… I wish I had another $15 million or so. I might have a little better roster.”

Now, that’s what has been the trend of Sarkisian’s squad. Last cycle, Texas pulled in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. In this process, their average NIL valuation was higher than anyone else’s, too, sitting at $248,000. The 2025 roster is already a powerhouse, and with HB 126 clearing the runway, they’re just getting started.