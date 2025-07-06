Steve Sarkisian & Mack Brown’s Shared Philosophy Draws Spotlight as Character Takes Priority

Let’s rewind the clock a bit. Before Quinn Ewers was dropping dimes in CFP playoffs. Before Arch Manning was even enrolled. And before Texas was back in the national title convo. The Longhorns? Yeah—straight up a mess. All legacy from the 2000s, but no real bite left. From 2010 through 2020, Texas cycled through disappointments, coaching changes, and a painful identity crisis. Tom Herman posted a decent 32–18 record and even delivered a Sugar Bowl win in 2018, but the program never fully turned the corner.

Enter Steve Sarkisian in 2021—and that’s when things started shifting.

Sark walked into Austin not just with a fresh playbook, but with a blueprint for rebuilding from the inside out. His plan? Culture first. Wins would follow. And just like that, the vibe changed. Sark inherited a locker room with a 2.33 GPA, crumbling chemistry, and what he later called “entitlement issues.” There was talent on paper, sure—but the team melted in close games and barely finished strong. The leadership wasn’t baked in. It was borrowed, inconsistent.

That’s when the parallels with Mack Brown began to surface. On a June 5th episode of 3rd & Longhorn, Rod Babers hit the nail on the head during a reflection on Brown’s legacy and Sarkisian’s rise. “Mack Brown said, ‘I was recruiting certain character traits.’ And I think for Sark, it’s the same,” Babers said. He added, “Jeff Banks said it—we’re looking for signs. Signs they’re compatible with our culture…Signs they love the game. Signs they have great work ethic…Signs they just love to compete.”

This wasn’t just talk. Sark introduced “Culture Wednesdays,” a simple but powerful concept. Players and staff opened up about personal struggles, mental health, and off-field challenges. Coaches didn’t just coach—they listened. And Sark didn’t just preach transparency—he lived it. His past battles with alcoholism weren’t hidden behind PR spin. He talked about them. Owned them. And in doing so, gave his players permission to do the same. That’s when Texas started becoming a team you could believe in—not just on Saturdays, but Monday through Friday.

It’s straight outta Mack Brown’s playbook.

Mack Brown didn’t just win games. He built a dynasty. From 1998 to 2013, he crafted a 158–48 record, delivered the 2005 National Championship in that unforgettable Rose Bowl win over USC, and kept Texas parked in the AP Top 25 for over a decade. Nine straight 10+ win seasons. Over 70 NFL draft picks. Guys like Vince Young and Colt McCoy didn’t just become stars—they became culture-carriers. That was Mack’s secret: build a brotherhood, not just a roster.

And now? Sark’s got Texas humming the same tune.

Let’s talk results. Year 1 was a gut check—5–7, six straight losses, no bowl. Brutal. But in Year 2, things picked up. Texas went 8–5, flirted with contention, but still had flaws. Then came 2023. Boom. The Longhorns ran through the Big 12, beat Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, and finished 12–2 with a CFP berth. Sark had arrived. They fell short against Washington in the Sugar Bowl, but that was no fluke run—it was a statement.

In 2024, the growth was even louder. A 13–3 season. A gutsy SEC run, a playoff win, and another semifinal trip—this time against Ohio State. The program wasn’t just back—it had receipts. Sark’s four-year record now stands at 38–17, including 25–5 over the past 2 seasons. Texas has landed Top-5 recruiting classes in three straight years, and they’re coming off their best NFL Draft since forever: 12 players selected in 2025, most in the seven-round era.

And remember—this turnaround wasn’t about slogans. “All Gas, No Brakes” is cute, but it’s the culture shift that’s steering this ship. Sark modernized everything. Aligned with NIL. Built out a pro-style system tailored to elevate QBs. Xavier Worthy? Quinn Ewers? Drafted. Arch Manning?Next in line. Transfer Portal? Handled like a Wall Street portfolio. Texas stopped bleeding talent and started stacking it.

Rod Babers said it best: “If you want to build a team, you gotta start looking at the personality types and looking at the football character. That’s what Sark and Mack have in common.” It’s not just recruiting anymore—it’s character scouting. And it’s paying off big.

Who's the most slept-on player in Texas' 2025 roster?

All the chatter in Austin this offseason has revolved around Arch Manning finally taking the reins. After two years behind Quinn Ewers, it’s Arch’s time now—and the hype is blaring like a siren. But hidden in that noise? A 6’4”, 240-pound tight end transfer named Jack Endries, who might just end up as the security blanket Arch never knew he needed.

Endries flew under the radar nationally, but not in the film room. He walked on at Cal, worked his way up, and had a breakout season in 2024—56 catches, 623 yards, and a motor that didn’t quit. He transferred to Texas in April, and he’s already being whispered about as a perfect fit to fill the shoes left behind by Gunnar Helm, who’s now with the Tennessee Titans. Helm was a rock last season—60 catches, 786 yards, 7 TDs. Replacing that production won’t be easy. But Endries? He might just be the guy.

Let’s talk fit. Sark’s offense is quarterback-friendly, but it thrives when the tight end is more than just a sixth lineman. And with Niblack transferring to Texas A&M, the door is wide open. Endries’ size and route-running skills will be tested in SEC defenses, but he’s no stranger to real competition. Last season, Cal played Florida State, Auburn, and playoff-bound SMU. The dude’s been through fire—and came out sharper.

He’s also got the underdog chip on his shoulder. A former walk-on, Endries plays like every down is his last. ESPN listed him as Texas’ “sleeper pick” for a reason. With Arch likely facing growing pains early, expect Endries to be that reliable, chain-moving target on third-and-medium. It won’t show up on preseason Heisman watchlists—but make no mistake: his impact could be season-changing.