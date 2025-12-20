Steve Sarkisian Makes Feelings Very Clear on Quinn Ewers’ Career Move at Dolphins

Essentials Inside The Story Steve Sarkisian lauds Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers’ time has finally come in the NFL. Instead of Tua Tagovailoa, Steve Sarkisian’s former quarterback prepares to take the wheel and steer the Miami Dolphins’ offense as the starting quarterback. Sarkisian took Ewers’ departure hard. Now, months later, the head coach broke his silence before the quarterback’s big day.

“I’m excited for him,” said Sarkisian in his latest presser on December 18. “Once you don’t go in the first round or early in the second round, you kind of hope you go to a good place and a good system that fits you. I don’t know if there was a better fit for Quinn than going to Miami with Mike McDaniel.”

The Dolphins’ playoff hopes flatlined Monday, December 15, with a 28-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa barely moved the needle: 65 yards, one interception, and six completions through three quarters. The bigger picture told the same story: a league-high 15 picks and no real air-it-out performance since Week 9.

That skid is what swung the door wide open for Ewers. For most of the season, he was on ice, listed as Miami’s emergency quarterback for 13 of the first 14 games. Then Week 7 flipped the script.

Promoted to backup against the Cleveland Browns, Ewers was thrown into the fire late in the fourth, replacing a struggling Tagovailoa and delivering 53 yards on 5-of-8 passing.

Now that the lights are back on, it’s time to roll the college highlights. Ewers finished third all-time at Texas in both passing yards (9,128) and passing touchdowns (68). He also stacked conference hardware, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 and All-SEC recognition in 2024. He also rewrote history with six 300-yard games in a season and torched the Big 12 title game for a record 452 yards.

As the list of his accomplishments continued to grow, the hype naturally followed Ewers from the very beginning. A Southlake Carroll standout and the nation’s No. 2 recruit, his NFL path was once assumed to be straight to the top.

Ewers had fit the Colt McCoy archetype. A Texas quarterback with enough size and arm talent to manage games efficiently, but not the elite arm strength or deep-shot precision to keep defenses honest down the field.

Draft night, however, told a different story.

He was selected in the seventh round, 231st overall, as the 13th QB taken by the Dolphins. But looking at where he stands now, the long road finally feels justified.

Sarkisian’s support for Ewers never faded, even after the quarterback moved on to the NFL. The former Longhorn took plenty of heat, with critics going as far as claiming Sarkisian’s loyalty to Ewers slowed Arch Manning’s development, and even cost Texas a real shot at a national title.

“Quinn Ewers decided to come to the University of Texas when we were a 5-11 football team. We owe a ton to Quinn,” Sarkisian said in his defense.

Even in this new chapter, Ewers let a bit of Texas linger, channeling those memories as he spoke to the media after being handed the starter’s job.

Quinn Ewers reflected on his Texas chapter before stepping into the big shoes

The road in Austin wasn’t always easy for Ewers. In 2022, the redshirt freshman grabbed the controls for 10 starts, delivering six wins and 2,177 yards. Then came the Red River stage, where he torched the Oklahoma Sooners for 289 yards and four touchdowns on 21-of-31 passing.

The ending didn’t live up to the hype. Texas limped to 8-5 and bowed out with an Alamo Bowl loss to the Washington Huskies, sending Ewers into an offseason filled with doubt.

Ewers controlled games in 2023, finishing with 69 percent completions, 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. In 2024, his statistics became inconsistent with 12 interceptions, but he had 31 touchdowns.

“Definitely have been through a lot leading up to where I am now at Texas,” said Ewers on the December 17 presser. “I just lean back on my faith and that foundation. I’ve done a good job building up.”

What ultimately convinced Mike McDaniel to bench Tagovailoa and roll with Ewers? According to the head coach, the answer became apparent on the practice field; the week leading into the Week 16 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals validated the move.

Meanwhile, the Ewers’ success feels a bit heavy for Tagovailoa to accept.

“Disappointed,” he told the reporters. “I’m not happy about it, but something out of my control.”

Quinn Ewers is back in the starter’s seat, reliving the college football rush. And the cherry on top? A confidence-boosting message from his former coach.