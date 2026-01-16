Steve Sarkisian on Alert as SEC Rival Swoops in to Lure Colorado Transfer Jordan Seaton

As Jordan Seaton has already slipped through Coach Prime’s grasp, his recruitment is now keeping opposing coaches up at night. Especially Texas Longhorns’ Steve Sarkisian, as Mississippi State makes a late, aggressive push for Seaton. The Bulldogs are armed with an advantage that Sarkisian and Co. lack.
“Sources: Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is on a visit to Mississippi State,” ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported on January 15.
The Buffs’ transfer offensive tackle is already done with his first visit after hitting the portal on January 12. The moment Seaton re-entered the market, the assumption was a blue-blood brawl. Instead, Mississippi State crashed the party, shocking the recruiting world by getting the first visit from a left tackle capable of reshaping an offense.
Sources: Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is on a visit to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs’ offensive line coach is Phil Loadholt, who was Seaton’s first offensive line coach at Colorado. Seaton is ESPN’s No. 4 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal. pic.twitter.com/TlWRcB7Uuk
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 16, 2026
It’s the Phil Loadholt factor that might favor the Bulldogs to woo Seaton.
This is a developing story…
