Steve Sarkisian’s 5-Star Commit Recruits Longhorns In-State Target Who Also Has Texas A&M Among Finalists

One of the biggest advantages of landing five-star talent is the recruiting domino effect they create, something Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns know all too well. Their prized 2027 commit, five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, is already doing his part to help Texas land the nation’s top in-state weapon, five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis, while keeping him away from Mike Elko and Texas A&M.

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On May 22nd, Landen Williams-Callis hopped onto his X handle (via Hayes Fawcett) and announced he is narrowing his college choices down to a top 10 list from his original 71 or 64 college offers. Within an hour, Royal reposted and publicly called him out, telling him to come play with the best in Austin.

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“Wya @CallisLanden come play with the best brudda🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾” he reposted.

A quick look at his stat sheet makes it incredibly obvious why Royal and the nation’s top college programs are desperate and head over heels for him.

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Over just 3 full varsity seasons, Williams-Callis has racked up around 7,554 rushing yards and scored 133 touchdowns on 756 total carries. When you look at his size, he apparently doesn’t stand an inch over 5’9. He is consensus-ranked as the No. 3 running back in the entire 2027 class and sits in the vicinity of a top-30 overall prospect in the country.

Steve Sarkisian and running backs coach Tashard Choice have been tracking Williams-Callis since his early breakout freshman season. And they are not afraid to drop the bag to get his pledge. However, keeping the elite in-state running back in Texas means beating out some legendary competition.

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Their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, made the final 10-school cut and are pitching him hard on staying home in College Station. It won’t be easy for the Longhorns one bit because the Aggies hold a unique sentimental advantage here. His grandfather and uncle both graduated from Texas A&M, and his family has openly joked about pushing him to wear the maroon and white.

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He has admired Elko’s strategy of developing and using in-built running backs rather than relying heavily on the portal like Texas.

The entire battle is going to peak this June when both schools host him for crucial, back-to-back official visits. Texas A&M gets the first crack at making a final impression when he visits College Station from June 12 to June 14, 2026.

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Right after that, he will head straight to Austin to visit the Longhorns from June 19 to June 21. It is going to be an absolute thriller of a summer showdown between these two bitter rivals.

Meanwhile, outside of the Lone Star State, a Big Ten powerhouse is making its case.

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Dan Lanning and the Ducks in the building?

The Oregon Ducks have been keeping tabs on him for a while now. Head coach Dan Lanning has proven he can go anywhere in the country to secure elite talent. His official visit to Eugene is locked in for May 28. But his relationship with the school goes back much further.

Williams-Callis first made the long trek from Texas to Autzen Stadium on September 20 last season. He attended the highly anticipated in-state rivalry game where the Oregon Ducks hosted the Oregon State Beavers.

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The Oregon coaches have openly compared his explosive vision to former Ducks icon and Heisman finalist LaMichael James. Even though they already have a 2027 running back commit from Texas (four-star CaDarius McMiller), the coaching staff is ready to go the extra mile for this one. If he commits, he would instantly become the highest-ranked recruit in Oregon’s 2027 class.