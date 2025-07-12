Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Ends Recruiting Drought With Third 2026 Commit in July

The Texas Longhorns head coach, Steve Sarkisian, might have gotten a big moral boost. After all, he now dons the ‘Recruiting King’ crown when it comes to the 2025 class. As per On3’s list, Texas sits at the top with 25 recruits. However, Sarkisian’s luck did not favor him well when it came to the 2026 class. The Longhorns are yet to catch up the momentum and now sit at No.14 with 18 recruits.

While in June, Sarkisian went on full throttle mode, July had a slow start. But ‘taking things easy’ is not in the head coach’s syllabus. He dived into the race, and now his July haul looks good. July 11, Friday, came with more good news for Sarkisian as Texas received the commitment from its third recruit of the month. That’s none other than 4-star cornerback Samari Matthews.

On July 11, Inside Texas confirmed the news. “SAMARI MATTHEWS PICKS TEXAS! 2026 4-star CB Samari Matthews has committed to the Longhorns!” Turns out that it would not have been possible for Sarkisian alone to woo Matthews without a special someone. And who is that? The tweet revealed, “Mark Orphey was instrumental in securing a commitment from Matthews, who chose Texas over South Carolina, FSU, and Miami.” Ranked as the No. 9 cornerback, the No. 70 overall prospect, and the No. 6 player in North Carolina with a 93.97 rating, suitors kept buzzing around Matthews. And what helped Sarkisian’s Texas to reach the finish line, beating others?

Their recruitment drive for Matthews accelerated ever since Texas hired Mark Orphey. At the end, Pete Kwiatkowski‘s defense gained a high-quality defender.

(This is a developing story…)