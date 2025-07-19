Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Gets Double Boost With Major Preseason News

The Texas Longhorns head coach, Steve Sarkisian, never really shies away from endorsing his program. Last month, he made an appearance on the 3rd and Longhorn show. And he could not stop flexing about how Forty Acres is the best place to play the sport. Well, Sarkisian had enough reasons to boast. And he kept reminding the fans.

“Who’s the one school that’s gone to back-to-back college football playoffs, back-to-back semifinals? Who’s the one school their first year in the SEC that went to the SEC Championship game?…” Looks like Sarkisian will have more reasons to boast. Under his tutelage, the Longhorns hit another preseason milestone.

On July 17, Inside Texas tweeted, “TRENDING🚨 Texas had 5 players selected First Team Preseason All-SEC🤘 The Longhorns led the SEC with 13 total selections🐂.” As per the reports, thirteen players from Sarkisian’s program were named to the Preseason All-SEC Team at the 2025 SEC Media Days, the conference office announced Friday, July 18. Now, who are the lucky 13 for Sarkisian’s squad? Junior running back Quintrevion Wisner, senior offensive lineman DJ Campbell, junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., along a couple of others. Texas’ new contributions to this list are players who were yet to prove themselves but played a crucial role for the team in 2024. They are Arch Manning, Ryan Wingo, Trevor Goosby, Colin Simmons, and Malik Muhammad.

Across all preseason teams (First, Second, and Third Team), Sarkisian’s had 13 players picked, more than any other SEC program. His first team (offense) would feature running back Quintrevion Wisner and offensive lineman Campbell. Sarkisian’s second team features wide receiver Wingo, while Manning, tight end Jack Endries, and offensive lineman Goosby are on the third team. For his defense, Sarkisian counts on defensive lineman Simmons, linebacker Hill Jr., and defensive back Michael Taffe. The second team features and third team features Muhammad and Moore respectively. Now what better moral boost for Sarkisian and co. as they open the 2025 campaign on the road at Ohio State on August 30?

Actually there is some more good news. Sarkisian’s Texas has been predicted to win the 2025 SEC Championship. On July 17, On3 Sports’ Brett McMurphy came up with the ‘SEC preseason media poll.’ And the Longhorns hold the No.1 rank with 96 1st place votes. Sarksian’s Texas is followed by the Georgia Bulldogs with 44 votes and the Alabama Crimson Tide with 29 votes. In the same list, their arch-rivals, Texas A&M, are at No.8, Tennessee at No.9, and Auburn at No.11. Since 1992, only 10 times has the predicted champion in the preseason poll gone on to win the SEC championship. Will Sarkisian be the eleventh one to be lucky?

If this scenario plays out, there will be a rematch of the 2024 SEC championship, and this time, Sarkisian’s boys would get a chance to seek revenge against the Bulldogs. That will be their biggest answer to the disrespect caused by Greg Sankey and co. at the SEC Media Days.

Steve Sarkisian’s SEC Media Days appearance turned awry

Definitely Sarkisian has a dark past. The now Longhorns head coach had to fight against substance abuse that led to his dismissal from USC. However, he walked into Texas as a clean canvas. And he has given his all to the program. Sarkisian must have been filled with positive vibes as he took the stage at the SEC Media Days, looking dapper in a tan suit. But hardly did he expect the SEC to pull him to the ground in the most unexpected ways.

The 51-year-old had just stepped onto the podium, and a tune started to play on the loudspeakers. It did not take the ones present at the event to realize what a blunder that was. Hush-hush, and whispers started to spread through the room. Well, SEC played the (in)famous “Aggie War Hymn.” An absolute ‘oopsie’ moment, isn’t it? The fans were expecting SEC to induct Sarkisian by playing the “Texas Fight” song. Any other song would still have been swiped off as a mistake. But out of all the Texas A&M’s “Aggie War Hymn?”

Well, while this chaos kept unfolding, no one could spot any unpleasant reaction on Sarkisian’s face. Instead, the head coach kept a smile on his face all throughout and also shook hands with Greg Sankey. However, deep down, Sarkisian must be silently praying that the song does not roll into that particular part where the lyrics go, “Good-bye to Texas University, so long to the orange and the white” and “So good-bye to Texas University.” Thankfully, it didn’t. But the prelude was enough of a disrespect. For Texas Longhorns, the dirt they’re thrown isn’t weight—it’s kindling. Sarkisian is ready to set their title race on fire.