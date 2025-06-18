Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Gives Life Update as 10 Weeks Into Motherhood, Work-Life Balance Sees a Change

Longhorns fans have seen it all with their head coach, Steve Sarkisian—a man with an 84-52 career record and nine bowl appearances. But away from the field, things weren’t always smooth for Sark and his wife, Loreal. Around July last year, just before the season kicked off, rumors swirled about the couple hitting a rough patch in their marriage. However, they’ve since reconciled and are back on solid ground—and Loreal’s life is bustling once more.

Over the past few months, Loreal Sarkisian has continued sharing her life with her 139K Instagram followers, opening up about the ups and downs, her journey through separation, and now, motherhood. And just like before, she’s kept it real.

In April, the Sarkisian couple quietly welcomed their first child together—a baby boy named Amays. Loreal had kept most of her pregnancy private but had promised fans she wouldn’t vanish from the spotlight. And she stayed true to her word. Just three weeks postpartum, Loreal made headlines again when she turned heads at the Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser in Austin, where she attended a Carolina Herrera fashion show. Fast forward ten weeks, and Loreal gave fans another glimpse into her new routine.

On June 17, she shared an update on Instagram: “This work life balance looks a lot different these days, buts it’s working in our favor ✨ XOLO 🤍.” With baby Amays now in the picture, Loreal is gradually easing back into her career and lifestyle, adjusting with flair.

Her Instagram bio reads: “Wardrobe Stylist & Philanthropist Inspiring through Style & Service ✨.” It’s a fitting title for someone who’s built a name beyond being just Coach Sark’s wife. Loreal has carved her own identity in fashion, and even during her postpartum days, she hasn’t missed a beat.

While the world was buzzing over the Met Gala, Loreal took the time to educate her followers about the real purpose behind the glam. She shared on her IG story: “The Met Gala is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and is often called fashion’s biggest night… The red carpet serves as a creative showcase where designers and celebrities bring the theme to life through bold, artistic fashion statements.”

Even in a chapter filled with baby bottles, onesies, diapers, and sleepless nights, Loreal’s creative spirit hasn’t dimmed. In fact, she’s embraced it in full. One of her recent posts showed a sewing machine and baby clothes laid out—possibly teasing a Game Day outfit for baby Amays. Fashion is still front and center, just with a new twist.

New mommy Loreal Sarkisian is in ‘No pause on the passion’ mode

Loreal Sarkisian is best known for her style influence, but what many may not know is that she’s also a former athlete—she played softball and ran track. That competitive spirit has clearly stayed with her. While many assumed she’d hit pause on her career after welcoming a child, Loreal had other plans.

Right after Amays was born, she posted on her IG story, promising her followers—both Longhorns fans and fashion lovers—that she wasn’t going anywhere. And it seems she had more than just personal motivation. Loreal also found support in a powerful network: the sisterhood of football moms.

Back in the day, she was spotted partnering with high-end fashion houses like Balmain Paris. But now, she’s aligning with projects that speak directly to her current chapter. On May 2, she shared: “Honored to have partnered with @randimahomes and an incredible group of football moms for the @antoniancollegeprep Preparatory Golf Tournament! Grateful for the opportunity to support such a meaningful event.”

This wasn’t just another appearance—it was a collaboration that felt personal. Randi Mahomes, the mother of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, was also part of the event. The goal? Raise funds for Antonian College Prep High School. But it also gave Loreal a space to combine her love for fashion and community support. And she couldn’t help but add a little note in her caption: “P.S. @randimahomes was styled by myself for this event 🥰.” Loreal proves that glamour and diapers can go hand in hand—she’s a fashionista turned fearless mom.