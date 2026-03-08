Steve Sarkisian’s WR Commit Whom Lane Kiffin & Ole Miss Are Fighting for Scores Impressive Feat

Speed has always been the crown jewel of Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns wide receiver room. Under Sark’s regime, we have witnessed an abundance of wide receivers running Combine late 4.2s and early 4.3s, like Xavier Worthy (record 4.21) and Matthew Golden (4.29), and many others. However, the truth is they might’ve found another one who’ll run 4.20s in years to come in 5-star Easton Royal. Now, everybody from the hometown to Ole Miss Rebels wants a bit of him.

On March 7th, the 5-star wide receiver from Brother Martin High hopped onto his X handle and flexed on us with one of the craziest achievements: “10.26 season opener!! 10.1 next!! #AGTG”

The No. 1 wideout in the entire 2027 class blew everyone away at the Catholic High Tip-Off meet in Baton Rouge by running the 100-meter dash in a crazy 10.26 seconds earlier today in Baton Rouge. Judging by the race clip, there was at least a 15–20 millisecond gap between him and the runner-up.

Safe to say, Royal literally put everyone on the burners, especially the track stars. To put it into perspective, he’s one of the fastest guys from the class of 2027, if not the fastest. What’s more amusing is that the 5-star is already planning to double down on his speed.

He’s targeting late 10.1s for upcoming tournaments. At first, a barely 17-year-old running 10.18 may seem wild to ponder. However, if you look at his past three years’ performances, it really looks like easy money for him.

Easton Royal has been getting faster every year at the same track meet over the last three years. As a freshman, he was 5’9 and 155 pounds and ran the 100 meters in 11.47 seconds. In his sophomore year, he ran 10.68 seconds. So based on his past record, it’s not absurd to predict he might actually run 10.1s by the time he graduates college.

Obviously, when you run 10.26 seconds in your junior year in the backyard of one of the nation’s finest spenders, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will definitely come ready with a pitch deck. Despite already being committed to the Texas Longhorns, word is the Tigers have made the New Orleans native their top priority and are ready to do everything in their power to make him stay home.

Lane Kiffin has been personally reaching out, texting him daily without a miss. Royal has publicly confirmed that Kiffin texts him ‘often’ to check in and send motivational videos. He even sends simple messages like, ‘Have a good week.’ Kiffin and his crew have already visited in person at Brother Martin High School more than once. They are even planning to bring him for an official visit on May 28.

Of course, it’s anything but a two-team race. Ole Miss is also right in the thick of it. The Rebels’ new head coach, Pete Golding, actually from Louisiana himself, has been visiting Easton’s school.

The Rebels are pushing hard to convince him that Oxford is the best place for his explosive play style, especially after he put up massive numbers like 1,151 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns during his junior season.

This summer is going to be one long summer for this 5-star. He’s planning to take official visits to major programs like LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, and Tennessee to see if anyone can pull him away from the Longhorns. While Texas fans are hoping he sticks with his November pledge, the “full-court press” from Lane Kiffin and other SEC heavyweights means this will be one of the most watched recruiting stories of the year.

However, if he’s the fastest on the Austin campus next season (if everything goes right), who’s the fastest one now for the 2026 season?

This year’s fastest wideout for the Texas

The Texas Longhorns made a big offseason move by bringing wide receiver Cam Coleman to Austin to play with quarterback Arch Manning. Texas reportedly paid around $3 million in NIL money to win the recruiting battle against teams like Texas Tech and Texas A&M. Since joining the team, Coleman has impressed coaches during winter workouts, especially with his speed and athletic ability.

One of the biggest things that stands out about Coleman is his speed. According to reports from team insiders, he has been performing extremely well in workouts and looks even faster in person than he does on film. He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at an Under Armour camp in 2023, and some reports say he has run times closer to 4.42 seconds. Some scouts even believe his real speed could be around 4.38 seconds. That’s pretty fast in a scout’s book for a wideout.

Even at Auburn, Coleman produced good numbers despite inconsistent quarterback play. As a freshman, he had 598 yards and 8 touchdowns, and more than half of that production came in the final three games. Last season, while playing with three different quarterbacks, he still recorded 56 catches for 708 yards and 5 touchdowns.

At Auburn, the offense and quarterback play often limited Coleman’s chances to show his full ability. Defenses focused heavily on him because he was the main receiving threat. Now at Texas, playing with Arch Manning in a stronger offensive system, Coleman may finally get the chance to fully use his speed and talent.