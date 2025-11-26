Support Pours in for Lane Kiffin as Celebrities Take Stance on HC’s Decision

The college football world is grabbing its popcorn because Lane Kiffin’s future is totally up in the air as Ole Miss gets ready for their huge rivalry game, the Egg Bowl. The word is that he has reportedly received some sweet offers from big-name schools like LSU and Florida, and we should know by Saturday morning what he is going to do. Kiffin is playing it cool, saying he is focused on the game this Friday, but the “what if” factor is huge for everyone.

The biggest plot twist is the timing. Here is Kiffin, who has Ole Miss having a historic season, sitting at 10-1 and ranked sixth, with a real shot at the College Football Playoff. However, there is a possibility that their playoff chances could take a hit if they suffer an upset loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

The playoff selection committee might view the situation differently if their coach is known to be leaving immediately after the regular season, similar to how Florida State’s ranking was affected by injuries in 2023. It is an instant curveball for the team’s historic run. If he stays, the party continues. If he leaves, it is total chaos for the program.

His decision is a big deal because of how much success he has had in Oxford. The former Alabama OC is called the “Portal King” for a reason. He has built a powerhouse using the transfer portal, something Ole Miss’s athletic director has openly praised. He knows how to win, and his 54-19 record at Ole Miss proves it, including a program-record 11 wins this year.

Moving to a traditional powerhouse would give him more resources and better odds. So when a big program like LSU or Florida has a coaching vacancy, they are going to come calling no matter how good his current team is doing.

Plus, his off-field persona and X antics aren’t helping the case. Word around the town is that the coaching staffs are a bit frustrated and split up because of his antics about his future. Also, there is also a personal element with Florida, as his son and wife visited Louisiana and even Gainesville earlier this month.

As we get closer to Friday’s Egg Bowl and the announcement on Saturday, the college football world is holding its breath. It is a soap opera with real consequences for Ole Miss, the playoff picture, and Kiffin’s brick by brick legacy. The college celebs are all chiming in on whether Kiffin should stay or go.

College football celebs give their opinions on whether Lane Kiffin should leave the Sip or not

First up was none other than Theo Von. On the latest Pat McAfee Show episode, Pat asked what Kiffin should do as decision day creeps in. Theo Von kept it exactly how his fans expected. “If I’m Lane Kiffin I would stay at Ole Miss. He has built something great there and I do not think he should leave.”

He even doubled down, saying the people of Ole Miss would do literally anything to keep Lane Kiffin at home. They are willing to sacrifice family antiques, secret recipes, and even donate to the Grove collective to match NIL offers from Florida and LSU.

Then former NFL superstar and Nebraska player Will Compton hopped gave his 2 cents about Lane Kiffin’s future on Pat McAfee show: “Dude, Lane has such an opportunity to be the biggest hero of all time or biggest villain of all time. I’m hopeful that Lane Kiffin stays at Ole Miss.. I would love to see them win the Egg Bowl and him announce that he’s staying. ”

He believes Lane Kiffin has not made up his mind yet even though it feels like he has. Either way, Mississippi is going to be the loudest place in America this weekend regardless of which path Lane Kiffin chooses.

College football veteran analyst Dan Patrick dives into Lane Kiffin’s antics and gives his opinion on it. “It’d be a terrible hit to his credentials if he does take this job elsewhere.”

One thing Lane Kiffin is doing now is poking fun at every rumor on X and completely finessing the situation. After seven years and finally getting the Rebels on the doorstep of the playoff, leaving the Ole Miss family high and dry would crush the fanbase.

Lastly, Peter Burns from ESPN acknowledged that Lane Kiffin’s saga might be close to ending. But he believes nothing should change on the field and that the off-field noise should not affect this game. “Everybody is distracted, the players, the coaches, the fans, it should mean nothing. This game should not even be close.”

Peter believes Ole Miss will run over Mississippi State as usual regardless of the chatter. The Bulldogs’ rushing defense is one of the worst in the country. And Ole Miss needs to feed RB1 Kevin Lacey the ball, because he can bulldoze them. The game should be smooth for the Rebels despite the distraction. In the next 48 hours or so, we will get a clear idea about Lane Kiffin’s future.