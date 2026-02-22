Support Pours in for USF Staffer’s Family as 11-Year-Old Daughter Battles Rare Cancer

Just months into his new role with the USF, Eric Male was gearing up for a fresh chapter in college football, but then life delivered a gut punch. His 11-year-old daughter is now fighting a battle against cancer. As the news spread, the football world extended its support.

“I worked with Eric for over ten years at WSU and Mississippi State,” wrote Senior Associate Athletic Director for USC Trojans, Dave Emerick. “After losing their oldest daughter last year and now with his youngest daughter battling cancer, his family has been through more than I can ever imagine. Please help if you can.”

The USF head coach had a picture-perfect family with his wife, Melissa, and three kids. However, 2026 came with tough news for them to handle. Their 11-year-old daughter, Maddie Mele, went for a checkup, and the doctors prescribed undergoing a biopsy. The reports confirmed that Maddie is now suffering from Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL).

It is a serious form of cancer that attacks T lymphocytes, a key part of the immune system. Some forms are fast-moving and aggressive, while others progress at a slower pace. No matter the type, doctors can fight it with treatments like surgery and chemotherapy. Now, that’s an expensive process.

The USF head coach and his family members have now set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Maddie’s treatment. They’re still a long way from hitting their goal, $40k, and so far, 75% of their target has been raised, which stands at $29,950. The desired amount has been fixed to cover medical bills, travel expenses, meals, and other unexpected costs that come with the treatment.

The page also comes with a brief story of how Maddie has been the light in the lives of her friends and family.

“Maddie is the sweetest soul,” the GoFundMe page read. “She is loving, kind, and full of light. An incredible gymnast and a rising and talented softball player, she shows strength, focus, and determination well beyond her years. As the baby sister, she fills every room with laughter, energy, and joy. She has always had a way of lifting others up without even realizing it.”

The Trojans’ athletic director, Emerick, has been moved by the news, since he has spent a long time coaching closely with the now-USF coach. Mele spent four seasons at Mississippi State (2020-23), where he coached the running backs in the first two years and then served as special teams coordinator.

It was in Washington State that Mele spent nine seasons (2012 to 2019). Having been in the sport for so long, support poured in for the USF coach during this difficult phase of his life.

Fans show up for USF’s coach’s daughter

Last year, Mele and his family witnessed a tragedy when they lost their daughter, Samantha, to a vehicle crash in April. “Awful. This family has been through things nobody should experience in the last 10 months. Prayers up to the family,” wrote a X user. She passed away just two days after her 17th birthday.

The Mele family is still dealing with the demise of their daughter, who, besides being a lovely daughter, was a talented writer. “Heartbreaking news about the Mele family. Please help if you can,” wrote The Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman. The USF coach’s family now needs all the support they can get to protect another piece of their heart.

Maddie needs to win the fight for her parents and two sisters, Taylor and Jordan. “Please help if you can! Continued Prayers to Coach Mele and his family 🙏🏾” wrote Central Missouri Mules running back coach Jamal Morrow. The former running back crossed paths with Mele in Washington State and is now deeply moved by his former mentor’s crisis.

The Washington State family still remembers Mele for his contributions. “Prayers out to the Mele family,” another Washington State alum wrote. The now-USF coach led Washington State’s running back unit to feature Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 selection Max Borghi.

Eric Mele, now looking for support for his daughter’s treatment, has reached beyond the football world. “Hello! I came across your GoFundMe campaign and truly admire what you’re doing. I’d love to support your cause through a donation and connect to see how else I might help. Feel free to follow me back so we can chat more easily,” wrote Kim Greenwaldt, whose son Jackson fought thyroid cancer. The family raised donations for his treatment through GoFundMe.

During times like this, shared stories and unwavering support will give the South Florida Bulls coach and his family the strength to keep fighting.