Tavien St Clair’s OSU Future Confirmed After Ryan Day’s Strong Transfer Portal Revelation

It’s the age-old Ohio State conundrum—too many quarterbacks, not enough snaps. But this time, there’s a twist. Ryan Day, fresh off delivering the Buckeyes their first national title in over a decade, isn’t just managing a QB battle. He’s juggling a high-stakes decision that could shape the future of the program. With the transfer portal era more active than ever, the question isn’t just who wins the job—it’s who sticks around. And right now, all eyes are shifting toward a five-star prodigy waiting in the wings. Tavien St. Clair. And with Coach Day’s recent comments on the transfer portal, the picture just got a little clearer.

Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are in a battle that’s getting tighter by the week, but the name that’s quietly building steam behind the scenes is Tavien St. Clair. The Bellefontaine High School star is low-key ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 class, and while his path to the starting job isn’t immediate, it’s far from closed. The elephant in the room? He’s currently No. 3 on the depth chart, and we all know what that usually means in today’s college football landscape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tavien St. Clair (@tavienstclair) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

CFB analyst RJ Young recently dropped some serious insight on his podcast ‘Adapt & Respond’, and he didn’t hold back when it came to Ohio State’s quarterback picture. “The last guy on the list that I actually want to discuss leads into a recruiting question: Tavien St Clair. Now, at the end of spring ball, Ryan Day said it’s basically a two‑horse race between Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin. I think Julian Sayin’s job to lose—stranger things have happened before.” Young said.“Tavien St Clair, though, is interesting for a number of reasons, not the least of which is he’s highly recruited, highly talented coming out of Bellaire Fontaine, but he played against lesser competition—is the knock. So did Arch Manning at Isidore Newman… If you got skills, you got skills.”

That right there—“interesting for a number of reasons”—felt like more than just a toss-away line. Because for a quarterback who just threw for 2,536 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, while running for 254 more and nine additional scores, there’s no way he’s going to get buried without a second thought. St Clair didn’t face powerhouse competition in Division III, sure—but talent shines, regardless of who’s on the other sideline. The result? Division III Offensive Player of the Year. Nearly took home Mr. Football too. But despite all of that, he’s still stuck at third-string—at least for now.

Young doubled down: “Knowing that he’s the third guy on the depth chart, and knowing that Ohio State famously has used all three guys to win a national championship—I think he has an opportunity if just something happens…What I’m curious about is just how good he is. Because it’s going to dictate what I think their 2026 quarterback looks like.”

The Buckeyes need depth. They’ve been through too many quarterback exits—Devin Brown to Cal, Kyle McCord to Syracuse, Quinn Ewers to Texas. They’ve watched once-promising arms walk out the door. This time? Day is betting on patience. That’s not exactly a confidence boost, but it’s reality. Injuries happen. Opportunities come when least expected.

Ryan Day has made it clear he’s not in a rush. He’s picked up a QB in every class. The portal has helped him patch gaps. But now, with St. Clair committed and waiting, the stakes are different. Can he afford to sit for two years? Will Ohio State use him in mop-up (lesser competition) duty like they did in the past to show fans—and recruits—what he’s about? Because the truth is, Day might be holding onto something bigger than a depth chart. He might be looking at the long game.

Urban Meyer says Ryan Day sometimes passes on recruits for the bigger picture

Could Tavien St. Clair be the bigger picture here? God forbid he slips away before that becomes clear. But Urban Meyer, who built the Buckeye culture that Day is now trying to maintain—knows the value of the long-term vision. On The Herd earlier this week, Meyer gave some rare insight into the way Ryan Day handles his quarterback room.

“I think Ohio State — and I’ve talked to Coach Day about this and Mark Pantoni, their GM — has never been more cautious about who they bring into that program,” Meyer said. “First of all, you don’t need to change much because they recruit at an incredible level. So if you’re going to bring someone in, I got to a point a couple of times in my career where [I thought], ‘Do not take that person if they can disrupt the culture; don’t do it.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That right there might be why St. Clair still has a place in Columbus. He fits the mold. High character. Humble. No drama. The type of QB who buys into the process, not just the spotlight. That’s gold in today’s era of NIL and transfer-hopping.

Sometimes, top-tier guys get shown the door before they even unpack because they can’t mesh with the locker room. And sometimes, the opposite happens. A guy like Tavien, who isn’t flashy on social media, doesn’t stir the pot, just shows up and delivers—those guys stick. They quietly climb. And when the time comes, they’re more than ready.

Even with a stacked QB room, Coach Day’s vision seems rooted in building something sustainable. The Buckeyes don’t just want to win—they want to win the right way. The 70-10 record since Day took over isn’t just because he’s good with Xs and Os. It’s because he understands that culture is what keeps programs alive when rosters turn over and five-stars bounce.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ohio State recruits in the top five every year, and now, with a national title back in their trophy case, the stakes are even higher. It’s not just about getting talent. It’s about getting the right talent. And from what we’re hearing, Tavien St. Clair might just be the kind of long-game investment that pays off when the lights are brightest.