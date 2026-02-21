Teddy Bridgewater Finally Gets Justice After 7 Months Over ‘Illegal’ Support for High School Football Players

September 15, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback TEDDY BRIDGEWATER 10 during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Texans and the Buccaneers on September 15, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers won, 20:19. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20250915_zap_c201_121 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

September 15, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback TEDDY BRIDGEWATER 10 during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Texans and the Buccaneers on September 15, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers won, 20:19.

For seven months, Teddy Bridgewater was punished for what the Florida Senate has now deemed an act of charity, not a crime. It was something as trivial as supporting players by providing benefits like meals. Seven months later, the Florida Senate passed legislation that made his once-punishable actions perfectly legal.

“Bridgewater was suspended from coaching his high school alma mater team in 2025 for covering food and transportation costs for his players while seeking financial aid from supporters,” reported ESPN. “The vote was 38-0.”

Justice for Bridgewater arrived in the form of a bill. Dubbed the “Teddy Bridgewater Act,” Senate Bill 178 allows high school coaches to personally fund players’ transportation, meals, or recovery costs. However, the bill requires it to be done in good faith and imposes a strict $15,000 annual ceiling.

The Bridgewater Act passed unanimously, 38-0. After its massive popularity in the Florida Senate, the bill now advances to the Florida House, awaiting the governor’s signature. But what led to this legislative action?

The former Miami Northwestern head coach landed in hot water after he went public on social media. Bridgewater revealed that he spent $700 weekly on Uber rides for players in 2024. Aside from transportation costs, he admitted to footing the bill for meals, team-branded apparel, and recovery, totaling roughly $27,000. In a Facebook post, he spelled out the individual costs:

$2,200 per week to feed his players pregame meals

$14,000 for a training camp

$9,500 for uniforms

$1,300 per week for recovery services

$300 per week to keep the team’s field painted

$700 for Uber rides

While he was being honest, Bridgewater invited more trouble by asking for donations to the Northwestern football program. Despite the objections, he defended his actions before explaining his reasoning.

“I’m protective, and I’m a father first before anything,” Bridgewater took a stand for his actions. “When I decided to coach, those players became my sons. I wanted to make sure that I just protected them in the best way that I could. I think that’s what came about.”

Unfortunately, FHSAA disapproved of Bridgewater’s initiative. While Northwestern suspended the then-coach for the 2025-26 school year, the FHSAA fined the school $2,500.

The suspension landed just weeks after Bridgewater led Northwestern to a Florida Class 3A state championship in his first and only season. The Bulls stormed to a 12-2 finish and cruised through the playoffs. This tenure earned him Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year honors. But all these accolades went to waste with the suspension.

Now, while Bridgewater was finally vindicated, how did the NFL world react to it?

Support poured in from the NFL world for Teddy Bridgewater

When Bridgewater lost his head-coaching job last season, an NFL return came calling. The quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August last year. The timing could not be sweeter, as Tampa Bay needed extra depth at that time, as backup quarterback Michael Pratt was dealing with a back injury.

While his on-field role was limited, appearing in only four games, the support for his off-field character and past actions as a coach began to pour in from across the league.

“So many high school coaches use their own money to support their student athletes and provide food and transportation,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote. “Teddy Bridgewater made a huge impact here.”

While Stroud highlighted the impact of Bridgewater’s actions, NFL reporter Matthew Coller argued the quarterback also deserved an apology.

“Good,” an NFL reporter wrote on X after the act was passed. “How about an apology to him, too? They made Teddy seem like some kinda criminal for buying food and Uber rides for kids.”

Teddy Bridgewater’s coaching suspension is set to lift this summer. The question now is whether the quarterback heads back to the Northwestern sidelines or signs up for another year in the NFL. He will enter his 13th season as a pro if he decides to return.