Tennessee DB Speaks Out After Josh Heupel’s Harsh Judgment at NM State Game

Rumors suggest that Boo Carter and the Tennessee Volunteers are parting ways due to internal drama and disciplinary issues. Coach Josh Heupel finally pulled the plug. The talented defensive back’s off-field antics have finally caught up to his on-field talent. However, according to Boo, there’s more to it than meets the eye.

The final nail in the coffin occurred when Carter skipped Tennessee’s homecoming game against NM State. Even though he was listed as inactive due to injury, along with several other injured players, those other players were still present on the sideline. Carter, however, was not there on Josh Heupel’s sideline, cheering his teammates on. After the game, Josh Heupel said players must meet ‘certain standards’ to remain part of the team, but did not give specific details about Carter’s situation.

Then on November 17, Carter hopped onto X and told the story from his perspective: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank The University of Tennessee Coaches, administrators and fans for a wonderful 2 years. Unfortunately, my season has been cut short due to injury. I have decided to enter the transfer portal and I am excited about the opportunities going forward!”

Before his dismissal, Carter played nine games during the season. He was playing mainly as a backup nickelback on defense and served as the team’s primary punt returner. Over the season, he recorded 25 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, forced three fumbles, and returned 11 punts for 145 yards—showing he had the potential to be an impactful player. Considering his untapped potential, this dismissal could come back to haunt them in the future.

However, Carter’s time at Tennessee had been bumpy, especially during the offseason. He reportedly missed many team workouts and even got into a confrontation with team leaders because of his repeated absences. His reduced playing time in the November 1 loss to Oklahoma, where he played only on special teams, was another sign that things were not going well.

All these issues eventually added up like a volcano, and the program’s dismissal erupted.

Boo’s downfall: Where did it go wrong?

Boo Carter’s journey at Tennessee took a surprising downturn after what looked like a superstar beginning. As a freshman, he was one of the Vols’ most talented players. Earning SEC All-Freshman honors and known for being a strong defensive back and an explosive punt returner, he entertained the masses. Notably, Carter entered the 2025 season with high expectations, even being named a preseason All-SEC pick. However, things started to go off the rails in the offseason.

Carter wanted to add wide receiver to his responsibilities and become a rare three-way player. However, unfortunately, he couldn’t capitalize on it and develop during spring practice. Around the same time, he began missing many team activities. This caused some tension with teammates and coaches, and communication broke down. He eventually reported for preseason camp, but he had to follow certain conditions to stay on the roster.

Amidst all the controversies, Carter wasn’t allowed to participate in drills and instead worked out on the sideline or indoors while the rest of the team practiced. As part of getting back into good standing, he even did community service, including visiting patients at a children’s hospital. By August 5, he rejoined the team fully, taking part in regular practice and returning to the defensive rotation; however, he never regained the starting role he had held the previous year.

Notably, 2024 was his best season. Carter had been an impact player at Tennessee’s Star (nickelback) position. He made plays all over the field: 38 tackles, several tackles for loss, a sack, a few quarterback hurries, and an interception. He was also one of the best punt returners in the SEC, leading the league with a 16.5-yard average.

But despite all that promise, his inconsistencies and off-field issues eventually outweighed his potential, setting the stage for his dismissal.