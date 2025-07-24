Tennessee Football Stars Make 5-Figure NIL Donation to Support Local Cause

What’s one thing that Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers suffered the most at the beginning of the year? It’s the NIL drama. Thanks to their former quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. He kept pushing Heupel for a $4 million NIL check. However, the head coach did not move from his strong ground and did not think twice before pulling the brakes on Iamaleava. Turns out that some players in Tennessee are trying to alter the poor NIL narrative with something positive.

Players are often bashed for using their NIL money for flexing their new addition in the garage or taking dream vacations. For Heupel’s squad, things are different. Thanks to Jaedon Harmon and Travis Smith Jr., who are now making a difference in the Knoxville community by helping others in need.

On July 23, On3 NIL tweeted, “Tennessee freshmen Travis Smith and Jaedon Harmon donated $10,000 to a Knoxville Community Center using NIL dollars🧡.” It has been only months since Smith Jr. and Harmon joined Heupel’s squad in January. They now have too many things on their plate as they will be making their preseason debut next week. Before that, Heupel’s duo visited the Wesley House Community Center. They presented the organization with a commemorative check and donated $5,000 each. But what made Heupel’s players choose Wesley House Community Center?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The non-profit organization empowers and enriches lives with educational programs for youth and seniors in the community. Heupel’s program previously took a trip to the community center. That’s when it left a mark on the duo.

AD

In an interview with On3, Heupel’s linebacker said, “I just think about where I came from and seeing these kids and when we came here last time, we were talking about some kids didn’t know if they were going to eat that day.” He then added that it’s a privilege for him to be in a position to help the kids in need.

“I think about how I wake up every day and get to play football. Some days, I’m tired and don’t want to do it. But then, you’ve got to think about kids who, they don’t know if they’re going to have something to eat or what they’re going to eat that next day. I’m blessed enough to wake up and play football for Tennessee every day and give back to these kids,” said Harmon.

The video posted by On3 shows Harmon and Smith Jr. posing with the kids for the camera. Afterwards, they played some basketball, too. Now, Heupel can rest assured that not every player plays for NIL. Some play for NIL to give it back to society. When it comes to Smith Jr. and Harmon, the duo has already gained enough buzz athletically, being the 4-star. But turns out that along with getting talented players, Heupel also locked in players with big hearts. And guess what? Harmon and Smith Jr. are not the only ones to take part in charity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Heupel creates a culture of compassion

This offseason, Heupel’s boys did not just devote time to bolster themselves athletically. They ensured to touch hearts beyond the gridiron. Heupel’s defensive back, Rickey Gibson, provided his former high school with a $5,000 check from his NIL earnings to help the football program out. Last season, Gibson played an important role in Heupel’s defense as a true sophomore. In 2024, he finished with 32 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Hailing from Hewitt-Trussville High School (AL), Gibson was rated as a four-star prospect, the 289th-best player in the country, the 31st-best player in the country, and the 19th-best player in the state of Alabama. Even though he was planning to dive into the transfer portal, Gibson chose to stay with Heupel and the Vols, which now will be a big boost to the Tennessee secondary heading into 2025. Throughout his two years on Rocky Top, Gibson partnered with The Volunteer Club multiple times through NIL deals. But what makes the Tennessee players so eager to take part in helping the people in need?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They say, charity begins at home. Josh Heupel must have been their biggest inspiration. Back in May, it was reported, Heupel and his wife, Dawn, had pledged a $2.5 million donation to charities dedicated to aiding homeless youth across Tennessee. Well, ever since he took the reins of Tennessee football in 2021, he has consistently emphasized the importance of community engagement and service. Now, he must be a lucky coach to have found his players driving towards the same mission.