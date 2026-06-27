Tennessee Legend Peyton Manning Ready to Turn Against Alma Mater for Family

Peyton Manning is facing the ultimate football identity crisis, and it is easily the biggest family drama of the college football season. He has to choose between his beloved alma mater, the Tennessee Vols, and his own flesh and blood. The Texas Longhorns roll into Knoxville on Saturday, September 26, and Peyton is basically proving that blood runs thicker than water, as the 48-year-old Hall of Famer is officially casting his regular school loyalty aside for just one weekend.

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“I was asking one of the kids was asking me earlier who I was going to go for, and I said, ‘Who do you think?’ And, of course, he said that he would go for his school over his relative, and I went, ‘Well, you and I are different, right? You and I are wired differently. Nothing’s more important than your family,’” Peyton Manning said via Locked On SEC. “I love my university, my alma mater, and pull for them unconditionally. But nothing’s more important to me than my family, and when you have a nephew playing, you know, I pull very hard for him every single Saturday. So that’s pretty, that’s pretty much a no-brainer.”

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For any normal college football fanatic, this kind of betrayal is pure madness. Peyton is basically football royalty in Knoxville, where he threw for 11,201 passing yards and 89 touchdowns during his legendary four-year college career from 1994 to 1997. His name is quite literally plastered all over the stadium history books, and he usually bleeds Tennessee orange through and through. But family always comes first in the Manning household.

This kind of awkward family showdown is actually nothing new for the Manning dynasty. Peyton pointed out that his own dad, Archie Manning, had to deal with the exact same stressful situation decades ago when Peyton was in college and Tennessee played against Ole Miss, Archie’s own alma mater. Back then, Archie chose his son over his old school, so Peyton is just keeping the 100% family-first tradition alive by backing his brother Cooper’s son, Arch.

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Believe it or not, these two legendary football programs have barely ever played each other. This is the first time the Texas Longhorns will ever play a game inside Tennessee’s famous Neyland Stadium. The last time these two played was apparently more than 50 years ago. They have only met three times in history, and every single one of those games happened decades ago at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day. Texas leads the overall series 2-1, with their last matchup all the way back in 1969.

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The stadium atmosphere is going to be electric and visually stunning, thanks to a tradition called “Checker Neyland.” All 101,950 fans will wear orange and white in a checkerboard pattern for the first time in a long time.

Even though Tennessee faithful absolutely worship Peyton—even naming a campus street “Peyton Manning Pass” after him—they probably won’t love seeing their hero secretly cheer against them. Peyton made it pretty clear by giving some assurance.

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“As you’re pulling for your nephew to play well, but like I said, everybody knows pretty strongly where my loyalty lies all other Saturdays—the University of Tennessee.”

Perhaps Vols fans might need to cut him some slack for this. Even crazier, it is the very first time a member of the famous Manning quarterback dynasty will step onto that specific field for a game since Peyton’s final home match back in November 1997. This ends a nearly 30-year drought of a Manning playing in Knoxville.

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It will be a test for the Manning boy.

Breakthrough year for Arch

Arch Manning is projected to head into arguably the best season of his college career. According to the Houston Chronicle, Steve Sarkisian’s squad is entering the 2026 season with about a $40-45 million roster, which is the highest or second-highest in all of college football.

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If anything, this is his redemption year. His first year as the full-time starter in 2025 was a bit of a rollercoaster, starting slowly with some rough games, including a tough opening loss to Ohio State, and being labeled a “flop” by pretty much almost every outlet. However, he turned things around in the second half of the year, finishing with nearly 3,000 passing yards, 32 total touchdowns, and an unprecedented win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl.

Heading into 2026, the betting houses are calling his name for the Heisman, as he has the best odds to win it. Sportsbooks currently have Texas favored by about 6.5 points for this SEC road game opener. Unlike last season’s opener, if he can handle the hostile environment, pick up right where he left off, and lead the Longhorns to the glory side, it’s only a matter of time before he goes first overall in the 2027 draft, as he’s destined to.