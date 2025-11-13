Tension Confirmed in Auburn QB Room as DJ Durkin Fears Losing 5-Star Athlete in Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers are once again facing problems in the Quarterback department. The interim Head Coach, DJ Durkin, has some serious thinking to do with regard to who he wants to be the starting QB. The season is almost over, and the Transfer Portal will be opening up very soon. And now, College Football insiders believe that the Tigers need to have their five-star freshman Deuce Knight on the field before they lose him in the transfer portal.

On November 10, college football analyst Mike Gittens called out interim head coach DJ Durkin, demanding that he start Deuce Knight as soon as possible. He argued that if Ashton Daniels isn’t the starter, then Deuce is the clear choice.

“If you’re not starting Ashton Daniels, then you gotta start Deuce. I completely agree. I don’t think you can roll Jackson Arnold out there. Now you can win with Jackson. You’ll win pretty easily. But if you’re DJ Durkin, you have to… send a message to Deuce that he’s the next guy up,” Giddens said. According to Giddens, Knight is one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in Auburn history and deserves a real chance to prove himself on the field.

The Tigers are currently 4–6 this season, and there’s little reason to no reason to keep rolling with Jackson Arnold. Despite having one of the SEC’s best wide receiver rooms, the former Sooners QB has the fewest touchdown passes among SEC starters – just six, along with roughly 1,263 yards.

Last week against Vanderbilt, Auburn’s offense finally showed its potential without Arnold. Both receivers, Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr., went for over 100 yards with Ashton Daniels under center. Just imagine what the ceiling could be for Deuce Knight with that same group of wideouts.

Knight, a former George County High School standout, is 6’4″ and 210 pounds. In his senior season, he threw for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. Plus, he ran for 400 yards and nine scores. Knight originally committed to Notre Dame before flipping to Auburn in October 2024. When you’ve got an S-tier prospect like that, why keep him on the bench?

Word on the Plains is that Deuce hasn’t been fully satisfied with how Auburn’s quarterback situation has been handled this season. Giving him reps now, he said, would help both the team and his development. “From everything I’ve heard, he has not been totally happy with how the quarterback has been managed… this is why I think it’s a great time during the bye week to start Deuce. He is ready to go,” Giddens added.

With two weeks to prepare and Derek Nix calling plays, Giddens believes Auburn could see a breakout performance from Knight if given the opportunity. Meanwhile, the Auburn boosters are planning to go in on filling the vacant HC job.

ESPN’s best choice candidate for the Auburn job

Auburn is searching for its next head football coach, and ESPN’s Matt Barrie believes Jon Sumrall is the top candidate. Barrie said, “I think Sumrall’s a home run at Auburn. He’s from Alabama. He grew up in the state… A defensive-minded head coach. A former linebacker at Kentucky.” Sumrall, who is currently the head coach at Tulane, has guided the Green Wave to a 7-2 record this season and had a 9-5 record in his first year. His local roots and defensive expertise make him an attractive option for Auburn.

Sumrall has an impressive coaching record. Before Tulane, he led Troy to a 23-4 record over two seasons, winning two Sun Belt championships. As a head coach overall, Sumrall has a 39-11 record, showing consistent success wherever he went. His experience and winning track record have made him a popular name since Auburn parted ways with Hugh Freeze last week.

Auburn athletic director John Cohen started talking to potential candidates, and Sumrall is a top contender. According to reports, the plan is to make a hire before National Signing Day on December 3, and well before the transfer portal opens. With Auburn’s season ending soon against Mercer and Alabama, the decision will be crucial for Cohen, who faced criticism after missing on the Freeze hire when he first took the athletic director job in 2022. Who is your choice to be the next Tigers’ head coach?