Tensions Rise in Alex Golesh’s Staff as 3-Year-Old Experience HC Fails at Leadership

One of the toughest transitions in a college football locker room happens when an old-school interim coach is replaced by a new head coach but kept on staff. If egos clash, the locker room feels the repercussions first. That may be exactly what’s happening on the Plains with the arrival of Alex Golesh and the retention of interim HC DJ Durkin. According to college football analyst Dave Bartoo, Golesh already lost leadership unofficially.

“‘I’m a head coach,’ That’s when culture could start falling apart,” Dave Bartoo said on the SEC Mike’s podcast. “So, DJ Durkin, I promise you, DJ thinks he’s a better head coach than Alex Golesh, and I think he is too. So this is a delicate balance.”

He explains that sometimes when a coach has been in charge, even for a short time, they start thinking of themselves as the “top guy.” That can make it hard for them to work under a new head coach or even lose respect. Barton bluntly believes that Durkin is a better head coach than Golesh because of the experience.

DJ Durkin is a well-traveled football coach who has built his reputation brick by brick. His journey began in the early 2000s with stops at Bowling Green and Notre Dame, before working his way through major programs like Florida, Michigan, and Stanford.

He even served as head coach at Maryland, although his stint there ended poorly before he landed an NFL analyst role with the Atlanta Falcons. When you place a coach with more than 25 years of experience under a first-year head coach from the Group of Five, who has only three years of head-coaching experience and has yet to be tested in SEC waters, tension is inevitable.

Adding to the complexity, the locker room fully backed Durkin during his interim stint, which ended with a 1–2 record. That support is a big reason most of the other coaches were not retained, but Durkin was.

Bartoo compared the situation to two male lions in the same cave. An “old lion” who wants to lead and a “new lion” who is now officially in charge. Durkin now has to work with Golesh in a dynamic where he may feel more experienced. In fact, he may also feel more deserving of control. Texas could be another place where this kind of situation emerges, after bringing in Will Muschamp.

Bartoo ends his take with a wild prediction. “If there’s going to be a soap opera in coaching in the SEC this year, i think it’s that one.”

However, with DJ Durkins being back in the DC gig, does he have what it takes to reach double-digit wins next season?

DJ Durkin’s 2026 season defense preview

The big question on everyone’s mind is whether he can keep Auburn’s defense rock solid. The short answer is: maybe, but it’s not possible without Alex Golesh’s magic on the offense.

Besides that, his past performance at Auburn is a solid reason for optimism. The defense got way better under Durkin’s leadership in 2024 and 2025. Last season, they were ranked 12th in the country against the run and 30th overall in total defense. That’s a serious jump! Plus, they have a returning All-American linebacker, Xavier Atkins, who is basically the core of the whole defense.

But it’s not all smooth sailing. The transfer portal has been a bit tough on Auburn. Several players have decided to leave, which means there are some gaps to fill. Especially at key spots like defensive line and in the secondary. How well Durkin and his staff do in bringing in talented new transfers over the next eight days will determine whether the Auburn Tigers will have a winning season or not.

If they can nail the transfer portal signings, this defense could be one of the best in the SEC. If not, it might be a challenging year, but either way, Durkin’s leadership will be central to the story.