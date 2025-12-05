Terry Smith’s Patience Runs Thin as Penn State’s Desperate Measures May Lead Him to One of Two FBS Jobs

Essentials Inside The Story Terry Smith in the hot seat with possible temporary to permanent role

Drawing options from various programs

Penn State accelerates to hire head coaches

After James Franklin dipped, Penn State Nittany Lions fans finally got to breathe again. Interim head coach Terry Smith slid into the big chair. In no time, he immediately rattled off three straight wins after a brutal six-game skid. Yet Penn State keeps dragging its feet. That’s when rival programs started to sniff around Smith.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Terry Smith is drawing interest from other HC openings ⬇️,” wrote national college football analyst Landon Tengwall on December 4.

“Sources: Penn State interim HC Terry Smith has received significant interest for the UConn and Memphis head coaching jobs,” read the original tweet as NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The job opportunities could start at UConn. The UConn Huskies waved goodbye to Jim Mora last month as he bolted for Colorado State, and honestly, the aftershocks were inevitable. He had just recorded consecutive nine-win seasons and hauled the program to three bowls in four years after a decade of drought.

Patience level of Smith is in question as the need to hire a new coach for Penn State reaches its boiling point.

ADVERTISEMENT

The urgency to hire a new head coach, with Smith’s name doing the rounds, happened after the chaos in the players’ roster. UConn’s been hit with an exodus. Eight prospects have transferred, headlined by quarterback Carter Emanuel, running back Jayden Fox, and wideout Quayd Hendryx.

Arkansas Razorbacks hired their head coach, Ryan Silverfield. The pressure to fill the position is absolute. After all, Silverfield was one of the nation’s winningest coaches over the last three seasons. He held a 50-24 record in six years. But why is Smith on their list?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Smith came to Penn State in 2014, coaching the corners, and he hasn’t missed since. Rated the Big Ten’s No. 4 recruiter in 2023, he helped Penn State reel in 12 straight top-25 recruiting classes, including elite groups in 2018, 2022, and a run of top-15 finishes. Additionally, he has developed seven NFL Draft-bound corners in less than a decade, tying for the best mark in the country.

If the records are not enough, here comes a big endorsement from a Nittany Lions alum for Smith.

“If we have any common sense, they’d better put Terry there,” said the Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Penn State wants approval, its current roster already stamped it. After the 37-10 win over Nebraska, Smith hit the podium. As he answered questions, one of his players drifted behind him proudly holding a “HIRE TERRY SMITH” placard.

It’s not just former players; even new signees have complete faith in Smith.

“I try to figure out the head coach position. I’m very hopeful it’s Coach Smith,” said Peyton Falzone, their 2026 quarterback commit.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Penn State appears to view it oppositely.

Penn State is desperate in its head coaching search, but not for Terry Smith

Talking about Penn State’s desperation to upgrade Smith to the head coach status? It isn’t vital. However, they are desperately trying to woo a coach from the NFL. According to On3’s Pete Nakos’ report, Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley’s name has caught the buzz for the Penn State job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hafley resigned from the Boston College job after accumulating a 22-26 record in 2023. He has been the Packers’ defensive coordinator ever since. He carries a well-stocked resume with multiple stints in both the NFL and college football.

While Hafley might find himself a place as Smith’s contender, what makes the Nittany Lions take things slow for their interim head coach? It’s the Joe Paterno factor that’s coming into play.

“Include the BOT on that too,” reported Tangwall shared on X. “They don’t want Terry because Terry = Paterno acknowledgement and that’s the last thing they want.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paterno still stands as one of Penn State’s most decorated coaches. But the Sandusky scandal remains a stain that the university continues to grapple with. Back in 2011, assistant coach Sandusky was accused of sexually abusing student-athletes, plunging the program into its darkest era.

According to reports, head coach Paterno was aware of his actions. The storyline heated up when Smith showed up against Nebraska wearing a “409” pin, a direct nod to Paterno’s legendary win total.

With all these factors already at play, newly fired New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s name is stirring the pot. Terry Smith is still riding atop the leaderboard, according to Kalshi odds shared by College Football Report. He’s clocking in at 43%, with Brian Daboll lurking at 33%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now it’s all about whether Smith can lock down the throne and when.