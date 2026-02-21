Texas AD, Who Grew Up Helping at Children’s Home, Gives Back to Community With Wholesome Gesture

Access to Texas Longhorns spring practice is usually reserved for a select few. But a heartfelt plea on social media could change that for a very deserving group of kids. Yes, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte is now working towards opening the gates wide after replying to a heartfelt plea.

“I think we can come up with a few ideas,” wrote Chris Del Conte, resharing Amandra Green’s tweet. “Let me get with compliance and see what we can do.”

The Austin Angels is a foster care center that has been operating since 2010. The Central Texas-based organization’s goal is to support children and their families, ensuring that nobody ever feels alone. With Texas spring practice about to hit the gridiron in March, the foster care system launched an appeal on X.

“@_delconte Would you consider free or low-cost access to UT practices or games for Austin Angels foster families? We want to provide joy, connection, and unforgettable memories for these very deserving kids and their caregivers. Hook ‘Em!” read the tweet that tagged the Texas athletic director.

The fact that the Texas athletic director is taking serious action to offer something for the community comes from his roots. Del Conte grew up with two younger siblings. However, his parents exposed him and his siblings to hundreds of foster children. The Del Conte family ran a children’s home on a 147-acre ranch in Taos. That exposure helped shape him into the person he is today.

With kids from different backgrounds, cultures, and faiths under one roof, the Del Conte household looked less like a home and more like the world in miniature. On frequent occasions, he had to support new family members as they settled into ranch life. This exposure refined the Texas athletic director’s communication skills. But above all, he learned how to be empathetic and walk in someone else’s shoes.

“When things are going well it’s not difficult to bond with people and bring them to your side, but it’s rarely so easy when things aren’t going the way you planned,” Del Conte talked a little about his learnings. “That’s why it’s critical to learn how to connect with people and determine what’s driving them.”

If Del Conte pulls the wholesome move, Texas wouldn’t be the first to lead with heart. Missouri has set the blueprint for years, welcoming foster children to campus each summer for a football mini-camp. While Del Conte is now championing this cause for foster families, he’s building on a strong foundation of community service within the Longhorns program.

How involved are the Texas Longhorns in the philanthropic field?

In 2024, the program hosted summer camps for a wide range of ages, from elementary schoolers in the ‘Hook ‘Em Horns Youth Camp’ to high school prospects at the ‘Elite Camp.”

When it comes to giving back to society, the Texas Athletics Department has always been heavily involved. Last year, from March 30 to April 30, they celebrated the ‘Donor Appreciation Month’. The event was to show the University of Texas’ gratitude to the donors who provided resources to help over 550 Texas student-athletes.

At this time last year, on Valentine’s Day, the Longhorns football players participated in the “Puppy Love” fundraiser. It benefited PAWS Shelter of Central Texas. Last year, they got help from Longhorns players like Michael Taaffe and DeAndre Moore Jr., among others.

The players weren’t the only ones to help; when Texas was hit by the flood last July, Sarkisian, too, came forward to support the flood victims. By letting foster children and their families experience the camp, the Texas Longhorns would stack another win off the field.