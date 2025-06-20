Texas A&M Surges for Multiple Blue-Chip Recruits as Mike Elko Threatens Lincoln Riley’s Recruiting Crown

Other than being a good team, do you know what works best in college football? A confident head coach. That’s where the Texas A&M Aggies are roaring loud. Their head coach, Mike Elko, runs high on energy when it comes to their 2025 season. “There is a genuine energy around the program, and that’s something recruits feel. There is a process of getting the program into a position where you can consistently win. We feel like all those indicators are pointing in the right direction,” said Elko.

While the 2025 season is yet to lift the curtains, and his players are yet to hit the gridiron, Elko is already turning heads with his recruiting drive for the 2026 class. Going by On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, Elko’s program stands at the No.4 position. By far, the Aggies have locked in 18 recruits. Maybe Elko still has a long way to go to feel content. And guess who has set a high bar for him when it comes to the recruiting trail? It’s Lincoln Riley’s USC, as they reign at the top with 30 recruits locked in. However, it turns out that there looms a high probability of Elko snatching the crown from Riley.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko arrives prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sp

On the June 19 episode of the On3 Recruits podcast, Steve Wiltfong shared how it’s going to be possible. Here comes the long list of Elko’s targets and the edge that Texas A&M has in the recruiting drive. “Let’s start with the No.1 quarterback for the On3 Industry Rankings, Brandon Arrington. Have a long time pick in favor of the Aggies for Brandon Arrington. I think he’s the next one up to be in the fold for Mike Elko and company. Arrington has taken all his visits, and he’s seen everything he’s needed to see. A&M what they’ve offered from an NIL standpoint and then the opportunity to come in and be a day one starter, that combination has Texas A&M trending for Brandon Arrington.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Brandon Arrington is a two-sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore, and could easily double in college. He has also shattered Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles’ meet record of 20.48. And guess what? The wait is over as Arrington has committed to Texas A&M on June 19. The next up in line is On3’s No.1 safety target, Bralan Womack. Elko’s Aggies have made it into his top 4 list along with Florida, Auburn, and Ohio State.

On that note. Wiltfong pointed out, “But I think A&M is closer to the top of that list when you talk about the No.1 receiver in the country, LSU commit Tristen Keys. Which school is the biggest threat to flip him from the Tigers? My list starts with A&M, then it goes to Miami. Texas A&M is very involved with Tristen Keys, still at this point in the process. Took an official visit earlier this summer, was also there in the spring attended a game last fall. A&M is a program to continue to watch with Tristen Keys.” However, in the Tristen Keys race, they might have to fight against Tennessee, which is ready with a $1 million NIL check.

Other than this, Elko’s wishboard now has pictures of edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones, defensive lineman Lamar Brown, and running back KJ Edwards. No, that’s not the end. The list continues with WR Ethan Feaster, linebackers DaQuives Beck, Tank King, among others. Not just on the recruiting trail, here comes some more good news for the Texas A&M fandom.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Elko’s Aggies eye a breakout year in the SEC

Elko’s Aggies got a ‘sleeper’ tag in the SEC. Already, their quarterback Marcel Reed’s progress as a pocket passer looked above average during the Maroon & White spring game. He comes off as the perfect package with accuracy and touch. Plus, Elko’s wide receiving corps is blessed with more speed and separation that’s going to add to the quarterback’s talents.

On that note, analyst Greg McElroy sounded confident about Texas A&M’s upcoming journey. “Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko, their over-under win total is at 8 ½. They had eight wins last year, and if you look at their schedule… there’s four games you would think are winnable immediately.” To make their 9 or 10-win season dreams come true, they can’t take any risks in their home games against UTSA, Utah State, Samford, and Mississippi State. After all, the four-week road trips to Notre Dame, Arkansas, and Missouri are going to test the patience and strength of Elko’s boys. Long story short, the Aggies got to emulate the 2020 Orange Bowl Championship squad.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Mike Elko’s Texas A&M is already coming off as a threat for others. Courtesy? Their returning stars, Le’Veon Moss, coupled with Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels, will help OC Collin Klein’s run-dependent scheme. It’s high time that the current head coach offers a successful stint to erase the dark chapter that came during Jimbo Fisher’s stint. With a loaded cast for 2026, Elko’s mission is clear—make 2025 the jaw-dropping preview that sets the stage for a Texas A&M hit.