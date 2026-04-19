Texas A&M’s Spring Game Cut Short as Serious Injury Sidelines Mike Elko’s Athlete

A scary injury to team captain Daymion Sanford brought Texas A&M’s spring game to a somber and premature end Saturday. During their Maroon and White spring game on April 18, 2026, Mike Elko’s Aggies called the first half a few minutes early following a scary injury to junior linebacker and team captain Daymion Sanford.

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He got rolled up after the two-minute warning and had to be carted off following what video replays showed was a serious ankle injury. Reputed Texas A&M athletics writer, Carter Karels, reported via his X account,

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“Oh no. Texas A&M linebacker Daymion Sanford is down with what looks to be a serious lower-body injury after being involved on a tackle. They are bringing the cart out. There’s 1:46 left in the second quarter, but the Aggies are going to go to halftime now because of the injury.”

The injury was so serious that Texas A&M ended the first half early and went straight to halftime, changing the mood of the spring game at once.

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Before the injury occurred late in the second quarter, Sanford was having a strong game, leading his team with four tackles. While Mike Elko and the rest of the coaching staff have not yet released a specific medical update, the injury appeared severe, potentially involving a break in his lower leg or ankle.

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The timing is especially difficult for the Aggies, who are coming off their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. With veteran leader Taurean York moving on to the NFL, Sanford was the clear choice to take over as the defense’s primary playmaker and signal-caller.

Since joining the Aggies, he has played in 39 games and has become a dependable player that the team relies on.

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This season, Sanford took on a much bigger role after another teammate got injured. He rose to the challenge, finishing last year as one of the team’s top tacklers and one of their best at chasing down the quarterback. Sanford proved his worth by recording 57 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception.

The team must now look for new options to fill the massive hole in their linebacker corps for the 2026 season.

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How can the Aggies recover from losing the team’s linebacker?

Texas A&M was supposed to have a great defense in 2026. Sanford and a new player named Ray Coney were supposed to be one of the best linebacker pairs in the conference. Fans were really excited to see them lead the team together.

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However, Sanford is now dealing with an injury. We don’t know exactly when he will be able to play again. If he stays out for a long time, the team will have a hard time replacing him because they don’t have many backup players with much experience. After his injury, Texas A&M sophomore linebacker Noah Mikhail said

“Daymion is a one-of-a-kind type of player. Losing someone like that is really tough on the whole team, especially as linebackers. We went and prayed in the huddle. We are hoping we can get him back as soon as possible.”

There are only five scholarship linebackers on the team who have played in big games before. Along with Sanford and Coney, the team only has Noah Mikhail, Jordan Lockhart, and TJ Smith. Losing Sanford would leave the defense very short of help at a very important position.

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But now the team needs someone else to step up. The most likely plan is to have Lockhart start in his place alongside Coney. Another option is to have Coney and Mikhail play together, even though they usually play the same position, which would require one of them to move to a new spot.

The team has several younger players, but it is unlikely that any of them are ready to be full-time starters yet. Unless the coaches find a new player in the transfer portal later this spring, they will have to rely heavily on Lockhart, Coney, and Mikhail.

These three will likely play almost every snap, while the younger players will only come in to provide backup support.