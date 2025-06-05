Texas Insider Makes Massive Arch Manning Admission for Steve Sarkisian after QB Draws $275M NFL Star Comparison

The Manning name rings out in New Orleans like jazz in the French Quarter—deep, proud, and rooted in legacy. And with Arch Manning now stepping into the spotlight as Texas’ QB1, it’s hard not to dream. The golden-haired heir to a football kingdom, he is set to take the torch his uncles and grandfather carried to legendary heights. Many in Louisiana are fantasizing about a Hollywood-style return to the Big Easy, imagining Arch in a Saints jersey like some football fairytale. But while the vibes may be poetic, the reality? It’s anything but sentimental.

Arch’s future, as it stands today, is firmly burnt orange. Texas insider Gerry Hamilton didn’t mince words on where things are headed. “It would be the shock of my career if Arch Manning left after one year. That’s just not the way this family is approaching his development,” he said, when asked about the prospect of a quick jump or emotional moves. Archie Manning’s grandson waited for his turn behind Quinn Ewers. He didn’t flinch when the portal rumors swirled. Now, he’s QB1 in Austin, and all signs point to him being there not just for the moment, but for the long haul. Arch Manning will start more than one season at Texas.

This is a family that doesn’t buy into social media spectacle or one-season stardom. Every decision—be it school, staff, system, or city—has been made with meticulous precision. Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated captured it best. “Because he’s not leaving Texas, folks,” he wrote. “I think we all enjoy pairing the Mannings with NFL teams much in the way young Royal obsessives like matching future princesses with handsome Welsh princes, but the truth is that the Manning family probably abhors the idea of Arch playing for his grandfather Archie’s franchise in his home state.” The Saints’ dream? Not their dream.

The logic is clear. “Every chess move made by this football family has been to set up their kids with normal, successful lives,” Orr continued. “And placing the burden of his grandfather’s franchise on Arch’s shoulders would be deleterious to his progress at the next level.” For a family that engineered Eli’s way out of San Diego and navigated Peyton’s free agency like a Wall Street merger, emotion has never dictated the play call. Strategy always wins. And the head coach and general manager will always matter more than the zip code on the jersey.

Now that Arch Manning is at the helm of the Texas Longhorns, the development arc truly begins. His arm talent has always been the headline, but it’s his pocket awareness, calm under pressure, and mental acuity that will set him apart in the college game. With Steve Sarkisian’s pro-style offense tailor-made to showcase his full skill set, don’t be surprised if Manning puts up video game numbers over the next two seasons. Common internet jokes these days are “promised 3,000 years ago.” But there’s real juice behind the hype.

Don’t expect him in the transfer portal. Don’t expect him to bolt early. And don’t expect a homecoming to New Orleans just because it sounds cute.

Joel Klatt drinks the Arch Manning Kool-Aid—and he’s pouring a big Ol’ glass

If you’re looking for someone who’s all-in on Arch Manning this season, look no further than Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt. The analyst is very bullish on Texas’ new starting QB—and he’s not exactly keeping it subtle.

“I believe Arch, I rated him … as the second-best quarterback in college football going into next year. I’m a big believer,” Klatt boldly said on The Herd, via On3. That’s high praise for someone who hasn’t played a full season as a starting quarterback yet. But Klatt isn’t just buying into the Manning name—he’s seeing something special on the field.

“Maybe that’s Kool Aid drinking, I’m not sure, but when I watch him play, he threatens every blade of grass on the field with a really strong arm, and he’s accurate and smart with it,” Klatt explained. “And he’s better throwing the ball down the field than even Quinn Ewers was.” And just when you think the hype train can’t go any faster, Klatt drops the bomb: “Whoa. That looks like Trevor Lawrence.”

That Trevor Lawrence. Jaguars QB and former NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Trevor, during his time at Clemson from 2018 to 2020, was a true freshman national champion. Further, he took the role of a starting quarterback for the program from 2018, when he threw four touchdown passes in a 49-21 rout of Georgia Tech in Week 4. Klatt added, “I think Arch is a lot of what we saw Trevor Lawrence become at Clemson.” But there’s one concern he’s keeping an eye on—“the biggest question I have for Arch is not him, actually, it’s more about rebuilding that offensive line.” Fair point.

And last year is proof of that. In critical games, including both losses to Georgia, the double-overtime win in the Peach Bowl, and the Cotton Bowl loss to Ohio State, Texas struggled to navigate the football effectively, with the RBs averaging 2.7 yards per carry with a long of 15 yards in those games. And when they needed a balanced offensive attack? Yeah, they fell flat and were almost entirely reliant on the passing game. Do you think they can work on it this season? Let us know in the comments below.