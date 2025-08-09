Texas Legend Gives Big Endorsement to Arch Manning’s Offensive Partner After Major Award Nod

The Texas Longhorns fans might be living in the future. The reason? Steve Sarkisian and co. are now chasing a talented young chap to bolster their 2027 class. That’s none other than the No.1 quarterback Kavian Bryant. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound multi-sport athlete is hailed by the dominant programs. But turns out that Bryant “likes” Texas. However, Sarkisian’s present roster is calling for attention.

Things have been going a bit slow in the Longhorns camp when it comes to the Arch Manning buzz. As DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell said, “My bold take is Arch Manning does not make the Heisman Trophy ceremony.” While this might be upsetting for Sarkisian, Manning’s offensive partner is enough to shift the mood. After all, he also got a Texas legend, Drew Kelson, rooting strongly for him. The Texas player with all the spotlights on him is tight end Jack Endries.

From one safety to a tight end, the support overflows. Kelson played tight end at the Longhorns camp from 2004-2007. Even though his golden era is over, it’s time for him to appreciate his successors. And Endries is worth celebrating. On August 8, On3 Sports’ Joe Cook tweeted the big update. It read, “Jack Endries named to the John Mackey Award watch list.” And Kelson could no longer keep his calm. He retweeted the news and gave a big shoutout to Endries. “I played with Bo Scaife, David Thomas, and Jermichael Finley. I know what kinda hell a great tight end can cause. 😂 And each day I hear things convincing me Endries really is like that!” wrote the Texas legend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

He took the name of the Longhorns’ greats- Bo Scaife, whose 75 career catches for 997 yards are third and fourth, respectively, on Texas’ all-time tight end lists. Then comes David Thomas, the 2005 Rose Bowl winner, who holds the Longhorns’ tight end records for catches (98), receiving yards (1,367), and touchdown receptions (15). And how could anyone forget Jermichael Finley? A 2006 Honorable Mention Freshman All-American, he set Longhorns’ freshman records with 31 receptions for 372 yards and three TDs that year. While growing up, Endries might have viewed these heavy-weight names as his idols. But gone are those days.

Endries is now compared to these greats. Thanks to Kelson. But is it sheer flattery or does Endries actually measure up to the legends’ calibre? The Mackey is given annually to college football’s outstanding tight end. Before Mackey, Endries was named to the Biletnikoff watch list. When it’s about Sarkisian’s Texas, the Longhorns have never had a Mackey Award winner.

We have seen Gunnar Helm as the semifinalist last season, while Tyler Warren won the award. Hardly did Sarkisian expect their Cal transfer, who arrived as a junior, to flip the script for them. Over the two years at California, Endries racked up 1030 yards and caught 91 passes. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2024 and earned multiple freshman All-America honors in 2023. Not just the legends, even Endries’ present coaches are singing in high praise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jack Endries being Texas’ go-to weapon to catalyze Arch Manning’s rise

Endries has passed the quality check by Texas Tight ends coach Jeff Banks. He said, “Jack Endries gives us a proven pass receiver and then he gives us a physical blocker in the box that’s not necessarily the biggest guy. That’s what we were looking for in the transfer portal. (A guy) that could mesh with our team and fit our offense. When we saw him play at Cal, he was sliding back, he was inserting, he was doing a lot of things that we do in the run game. Then you see him vertically get past defenders, and you’re like, ‘sweet, we’ve got a big time pass receiver that can block.” Hold on.

The head coach, too, had some good reviews about Endries. Sarkisian shared after the fall camp, “Jack [Endries] is a cerebral guy, and he wants to do things right, which I appreciate about him…he was definitely in the front and made a couple of really nice plays for us today.” The one-time walk-on emerged as the go-to threat for Cal last season. It’s now time for Endries to usher in the Manning era.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, he is an excellent fusion of a pass-catching tight end who can extend drives with clutch third-down receptions. Standing 6’4″ and weighing in at 240 pounds, his USP lies in sticking his nose in there and being the guard, blocking for you on running and passing downs. The passing action holds great importance since the Texas offensive line now relies on four new starters and a new quarterback. On the other hand, their run blocking was plagued with injuries and sporadic production last season. What’s even better is the fact that Jack Endries and Arch Manning are meshing well. This might be a big boost for the quarterback, who is already catching side eyes. Endries might turn Manning’s Heisman dream into a Texas-sized reality.