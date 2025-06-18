Texas Receive Huge 5-Star Dia Bell Verdict With $220M Endorsement

Steve Sarkisian’s quarterback pipeline is beginning to look more like a dynasty in the making than just a lucky streak. From Quinn Ewers to Arch Manning and now Dia Bell, the Texas Longhorns have managed to build a fortress around one of the most crucial positions in the sport. And the latest chapter in this saga might be the most promising yet.

With ESPN and On3 talent evaluators showering praise and comparisons flying around, Bell’s commitment to Texas isn’t just secure—it’s being celebrated. Especially now that scouts are drawing NFL-level parallels for the 2026 recruit, calling him a quarterback with rare efficiency, elite processing skills, and untapped star potential. The latest buzz? A national verdict that likens his upside to a $220 million quarterback—and the Elite 11 Finals might just be his coming-out party.

On June 17th episode of Adapt & Respond podcast, RJ Young didn’t mince words: “Dia Bell hasn’t played a whole lot of football. But when he has been playing, Raja Bell’s kid has been absolutely throwing darts. Can he do it? I mean, this is a guy that people compare to Jordan Love—Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love, not necessarily Utah State Jordan Love.” That’s not a light comparison. Love signed a $220 million extension last offseason and was one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dia Bell is low-key ranked as the third-best QB in the class of 2026. From pre-injury film to current workouts, Bell’s entire trajectory has been pointing one way—up. During his junior year at American Heritage, the 6-foot-2 quarterback passed for 2,597 yards and 29 touchdowns, completing 70.6% of his throws. That level of production turned heads, but it’s the smooth mechanics and feel for the game that now have evaluators believing Bell might be the most complete quarterback in the class.

AD

It’s easy to forget just how much competition Bell had for his commitment. Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Arkansas were all in pursuit before Bell locked in with Texas last June. And while other five-star quarterbacks have flipped or reopened their recruitment after injuries, Bell hasn’t budged. He’s remained loyal to Sarkisian’s system, one built to develop top-tier quarterbacks and propel them to the next level. That faith in the Texas staff is clearly being rewarded.

A lot of that confidence stems from how Sarkisian has rebuilt Texas’ quarterback culture. Since arriving in Austin, he’s created a system that appeals to modern passers—read-heavy, space-creating, and adaptable to each quarterback’s strengths. That’s one reason why NFL comparisons have started circling Bell’s name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3) Expand Post

But hype only goes so far. Bell’s real opportunity to prove himself comes at the Elite 11 Finals, where he’ll compete against other top-tier quarterbacks like Jared Curtis (Georgia) and Faizon Brandon (Tennessee). Bell knows what’s at stake. “Being invited and being able to compete means a lot,” he told On3’s Chad Simmons. “You want to be a top guy, and this is where you show it.”

Texas fans are understandably excited. Bell isn’t just another name in the cycle—he’s the longest-tenured commit in the Longhorns’ 2026 class, a cornerstone around which future recruiting can revolve. He could also become the program’s first Elite 11 champion since Maalik Murphy finished runner-up in 2021. If Bell can capitalize on this moment, he might change not just the perception of Texas recruiting but the entire direction of the Longhorns’ quarterback room.

Dia Bell turning hearts and beliefs at Elite 11

When it comes to separating real talent from just buzz, there’s no stage quite like the Elite 11 Finals. For quarterbacks, it’s not just a contest—it’s a crucible. And right now, Dia Bell is showing that he belongs in the top tier. His stock has quietly been rising, and by the time the weekend ends, it might just explode.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cody Bellaire from On3 recently said Bell delivered “the cleanest Elite 11 regional workout he had seen” across the entire class. That’s no small compliment, considering the field is packed with future Power Five stars. “He has every opportunity to walk out of the Elite 11 Finals as the top passer at the event,” Bellaire said. Bell’s vertical touch, pocket movement, and arm strength were all tested—and passed with flying colors.

That wouldn’t have seemed likely just six months ago. Bell’s season was low-key cut short due to a serious leg injury during Florida’s state playoffs. He had to be carted off the field, and for a moment, his future felt uncertain. But the tape from earlier in the season never lost its glow. It’s that footage, combined with an intense rehab and renewed drive, that’s powering his resurgence. And if there’s one thing he’s not doing, it’s coasting.

Elite 11 is also about narratives. While other quarterbacks like Curtis and Brandon come in with huge school backing and media attention, Bell is winning over doubters through consistency. There’s no flash-for-the-camera in his game—just sharp decisions, tight spirals, and the kind of poise that makes coaches lean forward in their chairs. His performance might not only lock his place as a top-three quarterback but also put pressure on analysts to move him higher.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that’s critical, because recruiting rankings tend to freeze after June. For quarterbacks especially, Elite 11 becomes the last big audition before senior season hype takes over. Bell is making the most of it. He’s out there repping Texas and San Francisco alike, and more importantly, showing everyone that his ceiling might stretch beyond just college football.