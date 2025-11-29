Texas Suffer Injury Timeout For LB as Marcel Reed’s Condition Hangs in Balance

It looks like a tough break for both sides in the big game today between Texas and Texas A&M. The injury bug has bitten hard, and we’re seeing some key players like Texas’ LB Trey Moore going down and Marcel Reed hitting the tent.

On November 29th, college football insider Cory Mose hopped onto X and shared an injury tea about Texas LB:

“After the blocked FG Trey Moore is now down on the field… Remember Texas is already without Anthony Hill Jr. and Ty’Anthony Smith (1st half only) at the linebacker spot.”

The biggest immediate concern for the Longhorns right now has to be their linebacker situation. They just lost Trey Moore, who went down on the field right after A&M had a field goal attempt blocked. It was an intense moment that required a medical timeout. Moore has been a crucial part of the defense this season, having 20 tackles and 3 sacks before this matchup. This couldn’t come at a worse time for Texas, as they were already incredibly thin at the position coming into this rivalry matchup.

To make matters worse for Texas, they were already without their star linebacker, Anthony Hill Jr., who is out with a hand injury (a fractured fifth metacarpal). Hill leads the team in tackles this season with almost every defensive faucets. Plus, their other linebacker, Ty’Anthony Smith, had to sit out the entire first half because of a suspension for a targeting penalty in an earlier game.

Losing three key guys means the ‘Horns defense, which allows an average of around 17 points per game, is really having to dig deep and rely on some backup players to step up in a major way as Longhorns long-shot playoff hopes attached to it. Over on the Aggies’ side, things got scary for a second when their quarterback.

Marcel Reed injury update:

Marcel Reed suffered a non-contact ankle injury. He was quickly taken to the blue medical tent for evaluation. Reed came into this game with solid numbers, having completed over 60% of his passes for more than 2752 yards and 25 touchdowns. In a bit of good news though, he was later spotted jogging off the field for a bit.

Backup quarterback Miles O’Neill came in for a bit, played just one snap, which was just a handoff. Texas A&M then tried a field goal, but bottled it. While Texas went on a long drive and kicked a field goal, Reed stayed on the sideline getting his ankle treated. After a few minutes, Reed got up and rode a stationary bike to warm up.

Reed felt good enough to return on the next offensive drive. He even ran for 13 yards on a designed quarterback run. Texas A&M moved the ball inside the Texas 20-yard line and kicked a field goal to tie the score at 3–3. However, Texas A&M Aggies WR KC Concepcion scored a rushing touchdown just before hitting the half-time. The Aggieland is up 10 with another 30 minutes of football left in the game.