Texas Tech Booster Reignites Brendan Sorsby Feud After Big 12 Rival’s Fresh NCAA Lawsuit

Earlier this month, right after the NCAA suspended Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby for placing thousands of illegal bets, including 35-40 on his own team, UCF AD Terry Mohajir was one of the athletic directors who decided to speak up about “integrity” and “no one is above the law” when Sorsby tried to take his case to a Texas court, while indirectly throwing strays at the Red Raiders. Apparently, that didn’t sit well with Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell. However, fast forward two weeks later, the tables have turned, and the Red Raiders’ chairman of the Board of Regents didn’t let it slide.

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The whole thing started when a defensive end named Dean Miller, who wanted to transfer to UCF from Kansas, found out the NCAA was blocking his extra year of eligibility. Desperate to play, Miller did the exact same thing Sorsby did: he filed an emergency lawsuit in an Orange County, Florida court to bypass the NCAA. His lawsuit revealed he has a massive $300k NIL deal waiting for him that vanishes if he can’t suit up for UCF.

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This was the perfect opening for Texas Tech big-wig booster Cody Campbell to strike back. He hopped on social media and played the ultimate “Uno reverse” card by reposting Mohajir’s high-and-mighty quote right next to the news of UCF’s incoming player suing the NCAA:

“Institutions cannot control court rulings, legal strategies, or judicial outcomes,” Mohajir continued. “What we can control is playing time and the standards we set for participation in our programs.” Cody Campbell tweeted about Mohajir’s hypocrisy on his X handle.

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Campbell’s point was pretty clear and incredibly petty: it’s easier to preach about morals and “program standards” until your own school needs a court favor you to land a star player and save a $300k contract.

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For how things are now, both teams are dealing with completely different outcomes from their courtroom battles. Texas Tech’s quarterback ended up dropping his lawsuit altogether. Sorsby decided it was time to move on and officially declared himself ineligible for college football. Sorsby is now focused on getting picked up in the upcoming NFL Supplemental Draft this July.

Meanwhile, Dean Miller and UCF are stuck in a waiting game.

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What’s going on with Miller’s case

Miller spent one season at junior college in 2021 and then played three years at Kansas. After a strong season with the Jayhawks, where he recorded 13.5 tackles for loss, the former JUCO standout planned to transfer to UCF for what could be his final year of college football.

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However, the NCAA blocked the move and said he’s eligible because he already 4 years of college ball. UCF desperately appealed the ruling but was completely rejected by the NCAA on May 28. Caught in a corner, Miller’s camp retained Heitner Legal and did the exact same thing Sorsby did: they filed an emergency lawsuit against the NCAA in local court.

Miller’s legal team is using the same argument that helped Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia win his case last year. They argue that the NCAA should not count old junior college seasons against a player’s eligibility.

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According to the lawsuit, doing so unfairly limits an athlete’s ability to earn money in today’s college sports world. Miller’s lawyers are asking a Florida judge for a temporary restraining order (TRO), which would allow him to enroll at UCF, join the team, and begin practicing while the case moves forward.

For now, though, Miller is still not enrolled at UCF and is waiting for the court’s decision.