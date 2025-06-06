brand-logo
Texas Tech GM Makes Big Patrick Mahomes Announcement After Mega $40M NIL Revelation

BySoheli Tarafdar

Jun 5, 2025 | 9:01 PM EDT

Well, the talent drain from college football to the NFL always hurts. But for Texas Tech, it hurts a bit more. They lost Patrick Mahomes, the star who brought them the Sammy Baugh Trophy as a junior after leading the FBS in passing yards and total touchdowns. Now that he flies high in the NFL and has already racked up three Super Bowl rings, does that mean he has forgotten his alma mater?

Not at all. Rather, the Texas Tech GM, James Blanchard, shared how Mahomes makes it a point to contribute to the growth of the Raiders. “There can’t be many more mega superstar alumni more all in than Patrick Mahomes.” While the Raiders have been lucky to have the back of one of their celebrated alumnus, a NIL figure of $40 million is doing the rounds. But there are a lot of things hidden under that hefty figure.

(This is a developing story…)

"Does Patrick Mahomes' loyalty to Texas Tech set a new standard for superstar alumni support?"

