$30M Michigan Booster Already Decides Future of Unborn Child With the Wolverines

For a man who built his career on aggression and protecting the blindside, Taylor Lewan’s latest announcement reveals a different kind of legacy he’s building. It’s one that starts at home but has roots in Ann Arbor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I did lie at the beginning of this podcast. I said, I’ve only been through buds twice,” said Taylor Lewan on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “I have now been through B.U.D.S. (Breeding Until Dad Status) three times, and I am having a third child. I thought this would be the most fitting place to announce it to the world. Well, you want to talk about the gender, the gender of my young boy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2017, Taylor Lewan and his wife, Taylin, welcomed their first child together, daughter Wynne. “We welcomed our baby girl, Wynne Rebel Lewan. She takes her first name from her Great Grandpa Wynn, the new mother wrote on Instagram on July 15, 2017, along with a couple of photos.

I’ve never been more in love with a beautiful little human and the man who gave her to me. My heart is overflowing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by For The Dads (@forthedadspod) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Three years later, the Michigan alum announced that the couple was expecting their second child. Wynne became a big sister when the couple welcomed their second daughter, Willow, in the summer of 2020. Six years later, a new member of the Lewan family is arriving, and the two sisters will finally be getting a baby brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

As the third child is on the way, Taylor Lewan and his wife, Taylin, will also celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this April. The NFL standout and former model crossed paths in February 2016. And just one month later, they got engaged.

Hailing from the Kelowna–Lake Country region of British Columbia, Canada, she landed modeling gigs with several high-profile brands. While she isn’t an athlete herself, she’s been Taylor’s rock. Lewan credits the calmness she brought to his life for helping him thrive in Nashville and for gifting him two beautiful daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I never thought I’d be 26 years old and have a kid, and be with someone I knew I’d spend the rest of my life with,” he said. “Those two are the best things that have ever happened to me. Without them, I don’t think I would have had much more time here in Nashville.”

A special chapter awaits Taylor Lewan as he is about to welcome baby No. 3. And just like he’s supporting his growing family, he remains a dedicated booster for Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Lewan’s financial support for his alma mater

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Taylor Lewan has a net worth of $30 million. The Michigan Wolverines edged out the Nebraska Cornhuskers 30-27 on the road last September, turning in a strong showing despite some costly miscues. The win pushed Taylor Lewan’s alma mater to 3-1 on the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win wasn’t just limited to the scoreboard. Taylor Lewan added $50,000 to Michigan and introduced his own Bussin’ Bowl trophy, named after his podcast Bussin’ With the Boys.

“As a part of @_willcompton and i’s bet. Bussin with the Boys will be donating 50,000 dollars to the @UMichFootball NIL Fund,” Taylor Lewan announced after the win. “Go Blue.”

The bet got harder; the loser had to shave his head, face, and even Taylor Lewan’s signature mustache, with eyebrows included. Enter Will Compton, Nebraska alum and co-host, who wasn’t having it and rushed to spare the brows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan has long leaned on Taylor Lewan’s support on and off the field. Now with a new Lewan on the way, the Wolverines might be in for a fresh challenge. His granddad Dave played in Minnesota, while his dad chose Michigan. Can Michigan keep the next generation in Ann Arbor if he decides to play football?