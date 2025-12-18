$30M Michigan Booster Offers Easy Fix but With Clear Ultimatum on Sherrone Moore Replacement

It’s barely been a week since the Michigan Wolverines showed Sherrone Moore the door. With the replacement chatter escalating, a booster has offered a quick fix. The Wolverines should ride with their interim boss, Biff Poggi. However, the Wolverines have a tight timeline to make that happen.

“My thought is stick with Biff Poggi for 2026,” said Michigan alum Taylor Lewan on the December 17th episode of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “Gary Moeller was a head coach at Michigan in 1995. He had a situation go down where he got fired from that job, and an interim head coach was named in there. His name was Lloyd Carr, and he was there for over a decade.”

With an estimated net worth of $30 million, Lewan’s bag extends well beyond his playing days, fueled by his NFL earnings and his rise as an analyst. He and Will Compton backed that up with action, dropping $50,000 into Michigan’s NIL fund after the Nebraska Cornhuskers game this season.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Central Michigan at Michigan Sep 13, 2025 Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Michigan Wolverines assistant head coach Biff Poggi on the sideline in the first half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Stadium. Ann Arbor Michigan Stadium Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRickxOsentoskix 20250913_rtc_aa1_00067

What makes Lewan count on Poggi? A Baltimore native, Poggi built his reputation in the prep ranks, becoming a powerhouse coach at The Gilman School from 1996 to 2015. Jim Harbaugh tapped him as an analyst in 2016 before Poggi returned to high school football to lead St. Frances Academy from 2017 to 2020.

After a pandemic-marred 2-4 season in which Michigan suffered three double-digit losses, Harbaugh once again turned to Poggi. His return helped unify the locker room and coaching staff, sparking a three-year run of Big Ten titles that ultimately peaked with the 2023 College Football Playoff championship. So, he knows the Wolverines program in and out.

Poggi’s corner isn’t just booster-backed. He also received a vote of confidence from Terry Hoffman. He is the father of Michigan tight end Jalen Hoffman. The player flashed during the 2025 Spring Game but went without a catch this season.

“We strongly support Biff & want him to remain in the building,” Terry Hoffman confessed to Chris Breiler of Winged Helmet Media.

At 66, Poggi’s Division I head coaching résumé sits at 8-16 overall. It includes a 2-0 stint at Michigan and a 6-16 record during his time at UNC Charlotte.

“So I’ve been told by players and by other people that the kids have all said, ‘If Biff Poggi’s the guy, we will stay,’” said Lewan.

Poggi may not know what’s next for him in Ann Arbor, but he’s leaning into the players’ side. He admits the squad feels “betrayed” after Moore’s exit. So, he prioritizes listening over asserting control, recognizing that recovery takes time.

Questions must be circulating. If not Poggi, then who is on the list? Several names have been reported to be on Michigan’s hot list, including Kalen DeBoer (Alabama Crimson Tide), Jedd Fisch (Washington Huskies), and Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State Sun Devils).

However, Lewan has come up with an ultimatum for Michigan’s head coaching search.

“I’ve gone from this decision has to be made before Christmas if you’re going to hire a coach, whether it’s DeBoer or Dillingham or whoever, it does need to be before Christmas,” said the former Michigan offensive lineman. “But if it goes on past that, we just got to punt.”

A rushed hire could actually cause more exits. The perception of the Wolverines’ head coaching job is already taking a hit.

Why are insiders giving potential Michigan Wolverines hires the heads-up?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is the latest name generating buzz. But the coach who shares his Ohio State Buckeyes roots isn’t buying the hype.

“I don’t have much inside scoop on this, but someone said Marcus Freeman [to the Michigan Wolverines]. What are you, out of your mind?” said Urban Meyer on The Triple Option podcast.

Just like Freeman, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer is also seen as a prospective option for Michigan. Alabama alum AJ McCarron also expressed skepticism about Michigan being DeBoer’s choice.

“I don’t buy into the Michigan deal,” said McCarron on the CBS Sports College Football podcast. “You’re the number one seed in the SEC, the biggest brand. I don’t know if you could say the same thing for Michigan right now.”

The reason? Football-wise and career-wise, Alabama is the package Michigan can’t match. Toss in Ann Arbor’s cultural headaches, and Tuscaloosa is looking attractive.

Harbaugh dealt with NCAA heat despite a Natty title; Moore’s predecessor faced a four-year show-cause for recruiting violations during COVID. On the other hand, Moore sat out two games this season for sign-stealing.

BetOnline lists Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham (-150) as the frontrunner for Michigan’s next head coach, with Washington’s Jedd Fisch (+110) and Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer (+550) not far behind. Interim coach Biff Poggi lingers down the board at +2,000. Now that the booster’s voice is in the mix, will the board shake up?