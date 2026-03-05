30YO Former College Football Player Dies in Tragic Car Crash

February 27 will forever remain a heartbreaking day for the Charlotte 49ers football program. Last Friday, the team lost one of its former players, 30-year-old Tre’shun Wynn, in a tragic car crash. In the wake of the news, Charlotte football paid tribute to their former defensive back on social media, remembering his time with the program.

“We are sad to hear of the passing of former football player Tre’Shun Wynn,” the Charlotte Football team made a post on X. “Forever in our hearts 💚”

According to the reports, Tre’shun lost his life to a fatal head-on collision on Friday morning in Monroe. Shortly after 7:20 a.m., officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a serious collision near Goldmine Road and Riverchase Drive.

Investigators reported that two vehicles crashed head-on along Goldmine Road, and the impact was so severe that both drivers were pinned inside their vehicles when first responders reached the scene.

The police officers started performing life-saving measures, and later on, Monroe Fire Department crews and Union EMS personnel took over. But in the end, all the efforts made to survive Tre’shun turned out to be futile. He passed away, succumbing to injuries.

According to the reports, the driver of the other vehicle, even though he suffered heavy injuries, survived. He is now under treatment at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Meanwhile, both Monroe High School and the Charlotte 49ers are grieving Tre’shun’s death. Before the tragedy, the defensive back had built a strong football legacy at Monroe High School. The 2014 graduate helped guide the Redhawks to a 2013 state championship appearance, finishing his high school career with 2,954 rushing yards and a dominant 7.9 yards per carry average.

At Monroe, Lynn led Monroe (13-3) to the 2AA state championship game for the first time since 1989. This success earned him the honor of being the Defensive MVP of the state title game. So, in high school, he had carved his path to college and signed with the 49ers in February 2014 as a member of their third recruiting class.

He played in 10 of 11 games as a true freshman, splitting time at defensive back and on special teams as a kick returner. The defensive back finished the season with 25 tackles, 17 of them solo. Even before college, Tre’shun was turning heads locally, being named a “Big 22 Player to Watch.”

Tre’shun’s death comes amid yet another heartbreaking piece of news. On March 1, Colorado Buffaloes backup quarterback Dominiq Ponder passed away in a car crash in Boulder County at the age of 23.

Meanwhile, how are Tre’shun’s close ones coping with the tragedy?

How Tre’shun Wynn’s family and friends will remember him

He leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and a family that spoke of him as a beloved and respected member of the community.

“I’m never going to get to hear and touch him,” said his father, Rodney.

He will be cherishing the awards that Tre’shun gathered throughout his playing career. Besides the family members, Daniel Goings, a teacher and assistant head coach for the football team, talked highly of how Tre’shun was successful in anything he tried.

“Probably the most confident football player I’ve been around and just a person in general,” Goings said

Mason Sledge crossed paths with the defensive back in college and has been friends since then. The current head football coach at Union Academy Charter School will forever remember Tre’shun as the funniest guy. The former player always loved cheering others up with his jokes.

According to the updates from his family, Tre’shun Wynn had been focused on advancing his career. He was nearing a promotion. But fate brought his journey to an abrupt end. A GoFundMe page has been launched by the community to support the family. His funeral is set for Saturday, March 7, at the Central United Methodist Church.