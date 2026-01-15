This Georgia OL Can’t Return to Kirby Smart, Only Transfer Portal Could Save College Football Career

On June 26, 2024, Georgia offensive lineman Kelton Smith made the tough call to hang up his cleats for medical reasons after just one season with the Bulldogs. Fast forward to 2026, and Smith’s ready to give football another shot. But NCAA rules have Athens locked down, keeping him from suiting up for his old stomping grounds.

So, Smith had no other option than to hit the transfer portal. Eligibility is determined by the school and NCAA rules. Once a player medically retires from a specific school, they cannot just “un-retire” and rejoin that program, as their eligibility at that institution is considered finished.

In this case, the NCAA considered him “done” at the school because of health concerns. Hailing from Carver High in Columbus, Georgia, Smith joined Kirby Smart’s 2023 signing class as one of five fresh-faced Bulldogs offensive linemen.

Ranked No. 187 nationally in 2023 and 15th in Georgia, Smith was a top-tier prospect ready to make his mark.

“This is never an easy transition for a player, and we vow to stick with Kelton during this period and provide him the support he needs,” the Georgia head coach said back then. “It is tough losing a person of Kelton’s character, but we look forward to him staying a part of our program.”

The exact reason for his medical retirement wasn’t made public. But Smith was dealing with a pre-existing condition that he, his family, and Georgia’s sports medicine team had been keeping a close eye on.

At the time, Georgia confirmed that Smith would remain on scholarship, continue his studies, and contribute to the football program in a new role.

Now, nearly 18 months later, Smith is seeking a return to football. Smart and Co. cannot allow a medically retired player to return, as it would be seen as an additional burden. NCAA athletes typically have five calendar years to play four seasons. Medical retirement freezes their eligibility at that school.

Now that Smith has likely received his medical clearance and meets NCAA eligibility requirements, the only road open to him is the transfer portal.

There is another example of such a case in the 2026 cycle. In this cycle, the UConn Huskies added another weapon at tight end, with former Boston College Eagles tight end Matt Ragan announcing his transfer via social media.

The Massachusetts native redshirted his first year at Boston College, sitting out the entire 2022 season. He saw limited action in 2023 and 2024 and ultimately medically retired in April of last season.

Smith found a similar landing spot, joining the Georgia State Panthers.

Kelton Smith will reunite with one of his former mentors

Luckily for Smith, the Panthers squad already has a familiar face waiting for him. The offensive lineman will reunite with Dell McGee, the former Georgia running backs coach now serving as the head coach.

Smith’s arrival feels like a much-needed spark for McGee following a rough 2025 season. The program sputtered across the board with defensive coordinator Travis Pearson’s defense surrendering close to 38 points a night. Even the offense failed to return the favor, scraping together fewer than 20 points per game.

Smith gives Georgia State a much-needed boost in the trenches. The massive 6-foot-4, 330-pound lineman redshirted at Georgia in 2023 and enters with four seasons still on the clock.

The Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin III medically retired in March 2024 because of a congenital heart condition. Now, the Tennessee Volunteers are ready to host him.