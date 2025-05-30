Thomas Castellanos’ Major Concern Named for Mike Norvell as $6M Gamble Addressed by SEC Coach

Florida State didn’t just have a bad year in 2024—it flatlined. A program with championship DNA posted a 2-10 record, their worst in decades. The kind of season that shakes alumni boards, empties stadiums, and tightens donor wallets. But if there’s one thing Mike Norvell isn’t short on, it’s conviction. Entering the new year, the Seminoles are banking big on a rebound, with new energy, a reshaped coaching staff, and a QB with a high ceiling and some fresh scars: former Boston College standout Thomas Castellanos.

Castellanos was one of the brightest dual-threat stars in the ACC in 2023, torching defenses for over 1,000 rushing yards and tallying double-digit rushing TDs. Then came the crash—an ankle or leg injury in 2024 derailed his momentum. “Thomas Castellanos, when he was at Boston College, the way that he grew from 2023 to 2024 in terms of higher completion percentage, lowered the interceptions—you know, all of that. He was trending in the right direction, but he got hurt,” insiders from Crain & Company said. “He only played eight games in 2024, but he only had like a hundred yards rushing.” That’s the major concern heading into 2025. Castellanos isn’t just a passer. He’s a chaos agent. But can he be that again post-injury?

The key to unlocking Castellanos 2.0? Gus Malzahn. The Seminoles made one of the boldest hires of the offseason by bringing in the former Auburn coach as OC. A man who’s made a career out of weaponizing mobile QBs. “I’m going to go Castellanos. You got to match up. Yeah. And because of the experience element and then also the running ability, right?” said the Crain panel. “And let’s not forget Florida State’s brought in two new coordinators. One of those new coordinators is Gus Malzahn, who knows what to do with a running quarterback.” The fit is almost too perfect. If anyone can reignite Castellanos’ legs without overexposing him, it’s Malzahn.

It’s a $6 million gamble. Malzahn’s deal ties him to the Noles through 2027, with a salary climb from $1.5 million in 2025-26 to $2.5 million by 2027-28. That’s head coach money in some parts of the country. It signals a program not just trying to bounce back but trying to bulldoze its way into relevance. The investment is steep because the stakes are higher than ever. FSU’s glory days feel further away with each passing year, and patience in Tallahassee has thinned to vapor.

Mike Norvell, to his credit, knows the weight on his shoulders. “We got to go do it,” he said on On3. “And everybody’s going to talk about feeling good about where they are, but I really do think this is a group that’s done the things up to this point that we needed to do. Obviously, we have work in front of us. But I’m excited.” That work includes integrating a Top-10 transfer portal class, highlighted by Castellanos and anchored by a roster that now carries more explosive potential than it has in years. Norvell also stressed the continuity in his player evaluation process, saying there’s no real difference between scouting high school players and the portal—only the speed at which impact needs to be delivered.

They’ll have to show it early. The Seminoles open the season against Alabama on August 30. A team still bleeding from a 2-10 campaign won’t get time to ease into its new identity.

Gus bus rolls into Tallahassee to pick up Mike Norvell

Florida State made waves with the surprise addition of Gus Malzahn to Mike Norvell’s staff—and coaches around the ACC are definitely paying attention. While the move raised a few eyebrows, one anonymous ACC coach told Athlon Sports exactly why it makes sense: “Gus [Malzahn] is going to take it back to basics and do a lot of run-game at first. His hire was way more about culture and having the veteran in the room than it was about a particular kind of scheme.”

Translation? This wasn’t just a playbook move—it was a locker room one. Norvell clearly wanted a steady hand on deck, someone who’s been through the fire and can help guide this program through the next chapter. And with Malzahn’s resume, that veteran presence comes with some serious firepower.

Malzahn brings over 30 years of coaching experience, with 2025 marking his 20th season at the college level. In each of the last three years, he’s led a top-20 total offense and a top-10 rushing offense. That’s a huge upgrade for a Seminoles team that, let’s be honest, struggled mightily on the ground last year—averaging just 89.9 yards per game and a measly 2.9 yards per carry. The Gus Bus is now parked in Tallahassee.