3 Alabama Players Who Can’t Afford a Bad Game Against Indiana in the Rose Bowl

After a 17-point come-from-behind win over Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners, Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide faces its biggest test yet: the No. 1-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. The ironic thing about this game is that some even call it a “forceful passing of the dynasty torch,” as the Hoosiers are just 3 wins away from becoming the next Alabama.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Basically, both Alabama’s and Kalen DeBoer’s reputations are on the line. Here are the three Alabama players who absolutely cannot afford to have a bad game by any means.

ADVERTISEMENT

1) Ryan Williams, WR

Let’s start with the obvious one. Ryan Williams’ downfall and drop-catch need to be studied. After being compared to Jeremiah Smith all off-season, Williams decided to surprise us all with his borderline inconsistency.

This season, he has 43 catches for 636 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 14.8 yards per catch and 48.9 receiving yards per game. While those are respectable numbers, they are a dip from his freshman year when he averaged 66.5 yards per game. A major concern has been his hands; he leads the nation in dropped passes with 13 this season.

His recent game logs show a drop in production, with no catches in the regular season finale and only a single 5-yard catch in the first-round playoff game against Oklahoma. Not going to lie, Ty Simpson will need the 2024 version of Ryan Williams to have a shot at the passing game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Missouri at Alabama Oct 26, 2024 Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams 2 walks toward the home locker room after a victory over the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Tuscaloosa Bryant-Denny Stadium Alabama USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWillxMcLellandx 20241026_gma_wm6_0358

The Hoosiers enter the playoffs ranked second nationally in scoring defense (10.8 points allowed per game). Bryant Haynes’ defense is probably known for its lockdown approach and use of complex schemes to shut down passing plays. They mix coverages extremely well, and their defensive backs play tight-man coverage, making it very difficult for receivers to find open space. When this game is said and done, it’ll define Ryan Williams’ football career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

2) Michael Carroll, Right tackle

This true freshman has been solid for Alabama this season, but he needs to be at his best against the Indiana defense. He was the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in his class and has started at right tackle, appearing in 13 games with four starts this season.

Across 272 pass-protection snaps, he has only allowed two sacks and 11 total pressures, earning a respectable 77.0 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade among SEC true freshmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carroll has had a wonderful season for a first-year player, but that does not mean much when facing the Indiana Hoosiers. Against a fast and physical Indiana front seven, even small mistakes can quickly change the game. Indiana enters the playoffs ranked third in rushing defense (77.6 yards a game) and sixth in total defense (257.2 yards). Mind you, Alabama is second nationally with 112 tackles for loss and fourth with 39 sacks.

And they will apply pressure throughout the night, attacking the pocket and trying to disrupt Alabama’s run game early. Carroll needs to be an asset at the line of scrimmage and avoid giving up sacks, especially on important third downs. He also needs to open up running lanes so Alabama can run the ball effectively. If Carroll can do his job, the offense can stay balanced and in control. If not, Indiana’s defense could take over the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

3) LT Overton, Defensive Lineman

Had to put him in here. The senior defensive lineman is a crucial disruptor for the Alabama defense, but his recent availability is a question mark. He missed the last two games, including the SEC Championship and the first-round playoff game, because of an undisclosed medical condition, though he has been cleared to return for the Rose Bowl.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: South Carolina at Alabama Oct 12, 2024 Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton 22 celebrates after recovering a South Carolina fumble at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxCosbyxJr.x 20241012_nts__0230

In 12 regular-season games, he accumulated 35 tackles, including 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 4 quarterback hurries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main question is his conditioning and how sharp he’ll look after missing multiple games. That matters even more against an Indiana offense led by Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has a track record of clutch performance when it gets ugly late in the game.

All three players have the potential to be game-changers, but they also have areas they must prove or recent issues they need to shake off. If they all have strong games, Alabama will have a much better chance of beating the undefeated Hoosiers and potentially saving Kalen DeBoer from the hot seat.