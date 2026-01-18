Three Former Georgia Players Still Without New Programs After Deadline as Transfer Portal Uncertainty Grows

Kirby Smart shielded the Georgia Bulldogs from a full-blown transfer exodus. While other programs lost 20-30 players, Georgia saw only 14 exits and added eight newcomers. Still, three of the departed are floating in the portal limbo. That’s the harsh aftermath of transfer season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by 247Sports, offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather, EDGE Elo Modozie, and another offensive tackle, Nyier Daniels, are yet to find a new home.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Sugar Bowl-Mississippi at Georgia Jan 1, 2026 New Orleans, LA, USA Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart arrives prior to the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAmberxSearlsx 20260101_hlf_si2_004

Meriweather became Georgia’s fourth offensive lineman to enter the portal on January 14. He joined former Bulldogs linemen, including Bo Hughley, who had committed to Colorado. Kelton Smith, who committed to the portal after medically retiring, chose to mark his return by joining Georgia State. Then there is Nyier Daniels, who had also committed to the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meriweather, a 2023 Brunswick High signee, has flexed along Georgia’s line at both tackle and guard. Across three seasons, he’s seen action in 17 games and racked up 77 snaps. Brunswick’s own spent his Bulldog career rotating on the line, the kind of player you want to keep. Now he’s reportedly looking at Miami.

Modozie swapped the Army for Georgia last offseason and saw action in 13 games, posting seven tackles and half a TFL. Now he’s the Bulldogs’ second outside linebacker to hit the transfer portal, trailing only Kris Jones. He arrived in Athens with high expectations, coming off 6.5 sacks for Army in 2024 and seen as a boost to Georgia’s pass rush. But the plan never materialized. He fell behind Quintavius Johnson and Gabe Harris on the depth chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talent has never been the issue for Daniels. The former four-star from Bergen Catholic came to Georgia with elite size, standing at 6’8”, 345 pounds. He saw the field in four games and still owns three years of eligibility. But everything unraveled last November after he allegedly clocked speeds north of 150 mph while fleeing police in Commerce, Georgia. It resulted in multiple felony charges. Smart cut ties soon after, and now the former Bulldogs backup lineman remains without a new home.

According to NCAA reports, over 10,500 players have entered the portal. Out of them, more than 1200 FBS scholarship players remain unsigned. How will the situation unfold for these players?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Josh Pate reminder on portal harshness for Georgia Bulldogs’ uncommitted players

Being in the portal does not guarantee that a player will secure a landing spot.

“Guys just disappear,” analyst Josh Pate did not mince his words on The Rich Eisen Show. “They have no idea when they enter the portal that they just ended their college football career until the door closes in their face and they’ve got nowhere to land.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unfamiliar territory for Georgia. At least in the previous cycle, every Bulldog transfer successfully found a new home.

Not landing a spot doesn’t force a downgrade, but the longer a player waits, the smaller the board gets, and a level drop can be the quickest reset button.

Portal reality hit hard last season when Texas Tech lineman Kaden Carr, unable to land another Power program, ultimately dropped down to UAC member Abilene Christian.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs’ head coach, Kirby Smart, has forever closed the return door for Nyier Daniels. But could he crack it open for Jamal Meriweather or Elo Modozie to spare them a step down?