$330M QB Named Perfect Fit for Makai Lemon as Biletnikoff Winner Makes Draft Announcement

Bittersweet vibes in Los Angeles as wide receiver Makai Lemon bypasses his final year at USC Trojans for the 2026 NFL Draft. It didn’t take long for the buzz to follow. Lemon is now being linked to a $330 million quarterback’s receiving corps.

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Lemon checks in at No. 18 overall and is trending as a first-round pick. At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, he brings alignment versatility, twitch, and elite route detail.

He is projected as a high-end slot weapon who can also win outside. Lemon’s draft declaration couldn’t be better timed, aligning perfectly with the Buffalo Bills’ urgent need for top-tier help at wide receiver.

They trail the New England Patriots by one game, putting home-field advantage at risk. Despite Josh Allen’s elite standing in PFSN’s QB Impact rankings, the Bills lack explosive pass-game juice. Reliable targets like Khalil Shakir and the tight ends move the chains, but defenses have adapted, exposing the need for a receiver who can tilt coverage downfield.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens Sep 29, 2024 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy 53 strips the ball from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 while attempting to pass the ball during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20240929_gkb_sb4_029

“Buffalo seeks offensive playmaking and lands Makai Lemon, a smooth, versatile receiver with natural separation skills,” wrote PFSN writer Ayden Stroupe. Lemon’s ability to work all three levels expands the offensive playbook. He provides immediate value and long-term security.”

While Lemon and Shakir share similar builds and route precision, Lemon adds true field-stretching juice. His sudden acceleration lets him blow past corners, creating the downfield stress Buffalo needs to complement Allen’s elite arm talent.

Allen has inked a six-year, $330 million extension with $250 million guaranteed, locking him into Buffalo through 2030. With that kind of investment, the Bills’ urgency to surround him with elite talent just hit overdrive.

Lemon feasts on zone coverage, flashing a sharp football IQ and a polished feel for manipulating defenders. He reads leverage and creates separation with sudden breaks at the top of his routes. Lemon delivered on his breakout expectations. He recorded career highs while leading the team in receptions (79), receiving yards (1,156), and touchdowns (11).

The Lemon-to-Bills chatter is gaining real traction. It earned mock-draft love from analysts like Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick and Bucs Wire’s Andrew Harbaugh. The USC wide receiver caught the attention after being named the winner of the 2025 Biletnikoff Award.

By the numbers, Makai Lemon sat alone at the top. He finished as college football’s highest-graded wideout with a 90.4 overall grade. Lemon was also the nation’s best receiving grade at 91.3. At the same time, he swept First-Team All-American nods from PFF, On3, and The Athletic.

The fight has been head-to-head against the Ohio State Buckeyes’ Jeremiah Smith and the UConn Huskies’ Skyler Bell. Buffalo may already have Lemon pinned to its 2026 draft mood board. But which other franchises are circling the USC star wideout?

Other NFL suitors for Makai Lemon

The New York Giants are still hunting for a bona fide No.1 wide receiver and could plug Lemon in as the centerpiece for Jaxson Dart’s development. Cleveland Browns also looms as a prime fit, with the Browns desperate for juice and dependability on the outside for whichever quarterback ends up holding the keys next season.

Likewise, the New Orleans Saints are another team circling, as their thin wideout depth makes Lemon an instant upgrade. But the Kansas City Chiefs might be the scary ones. Lemon’s run-after-catch ability fits seamlessly alongside Patrick Mahomes in Andy Reid’s playbook.

The San Francisco 49ers also check in as a fit. Their prize multi-dimensional weapons, and Lemon’s run-and-pass versatility, align perfectly with Kyle Shanahan’s offensive imagination.

As Lemon gears up for the NFL leap, it’s hard not to look back at a turning point that tilted the odds in his favor. Illinois Fighting Illini shutdown corner Xavier Scott, a two-time All-Big Ten selection and Jim Thorpe Award finalist, went down with a serious lower-leg injury in Week 3.

It created the space for Lemon to thrive as Illinois was forced to count on untested players like sophomore cornerback Tanner Heckel. In that game, the Trojans’ wide receiver racked up 151 yards for 11 receptions and two touchdowns.

Time to see who gets lucky with landing the USC star.