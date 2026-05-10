Three OSU Prospects Emerge as Caleb Downs’ Likely Successors in Matt Patricia’s 2026 Defense

Ohio State enters this season without Caleb Downs in the back end, and that leaves the Buckeyes searching for a new balance at safety. Head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are trying to rebuild one of the most important spots on the defense. After 15 spring practices, the battle for the starting jobs is still very close.

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The main players competing for the safety spots are returning starter Jaylen McClain and transfer additions Earl Little Jr. and Terry Moore. All three have impressed during spring practice and are expected to play major roles this season. That is Ohio State’s real answer after Caleb Downs. McClain brings memory, Little brings movement, and Moore brings the calm of an older player who has seen football from many sides. In Patricia’s secondary, they do not need to copy Downs. Together, they need to steady the room.

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Earl Little Jr. at nickel

Little has been one of the biggest standouts of the spring. The former Florida State defensive back, who began his college career at Alabama, quickly earned praise from coaches and teammates. He even had his black stripe removed after only five practices, showing how fast he adjusted to the program. The college football’s best athlete, Jeremiah Smith, gave a nod to Earl and believes he’ll make some big plays for the Buckeyes.

“He’s gonna hit, he’s gonna make plays. He’s gonna be very special for us, that’s all I can say,” Smith said of Little.

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Although Little missed the spring game because of a minor knee cleanup procedure, Ryan Day said the injury is not serious, and he should return for summer workouts. Ryan Day and the safeties coach were especially impressed by how fast and aggressively he played during their spring practices.

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“Plays fast, plays twitchy, communicates well,” Day praised. “Did a great job in the weight room with Mick (Marotti). “First time we’re tackling and scrimmaging, he’s the first guy showing up, making tackles and making plays, and just jumped off the screen right out of the gate.”

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Little does not need to be Caleb Downs to help this defense. Ohio State needs him to settle the nickel spot, play fast, and speak clearly before the snap. That is why the early praise matters. When a newcomer earns trust quickly, the back end stops looking new and starts looking steady.

Little’s expected to spend most of his time at nickel, but he also has experience playing free safety and strong safety. That gives Ohio State more flexibility, because Little can help at nickel and still offer cover at safety when the staff shifts bodies.

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Terry Moore is pushing through at free safety

Another important battle involves Terry Moore and Leroy Roker III. Early in spring practice, Roker appeared to have the edge for the starting free safety job and received many first-team reps.

Coaches have always believed he was underrated coming out of high school, and safeties coach Matt Guerrieri praised his growth this spring. Even if he does not win the starting job, Roker’s still expected to play important snaps in dime packages and other defensive rotations.

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Moore finished the spring much stronger and eventually earned the starting nod in the spring game. Pro Football Focus rated the former Duke Blue Devils safety as one of the top safeties in college football before suffering a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2025 season. Moore’s story is about timing and patience. A player coming off a torn ACL rarely looks perfect right away. What matters is that he finished spring stronger and grabbed the start in the spring game. That tells Ohio State there may be an experienced answer here, not just a hopeful one.

Coaches believe his slow start during spring practice was simply because he was returning from injury. Then again, it should not surprise anybody if Roker finds himself in the starting gig when September comes.

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With Caleb Downs gone, Jaylen McClain becomes the steady hand

McClain may end up being the most important player in the group. Last season, he quietly became one of the Buckeyes’ most reliable defenders, recording 53 tackles and playing strong coverage. Now, with Downs gone, McClain is expected to become the leader of the secondary. The Buckeyes want him to be the leader of the DB room and help them with communication duties on and off the field.

McClain is the closest thing Ohio State has to continuity. When a star leaves, someone else must carry the calls, the calm, and the standard. His value is not only in tackles. It is so that other defenders can line up faster and play more freely when the voice behind them is steady.

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Ohio State also has pretty strong depth behind the top three safeties. Roker could become the first player off the bench if he doesn’t get the starter’s nod. Then, freshman Blaine Bradford impressed Matt Patricia during his first spring practice.

According to Eleven Warriors, the Buckeyes might probably use cornerbacks at nickel, including freshman Na’eem Offord and starter Jermaine Mathews Jr., if it comes to that, based on the situation of the game. Ohio State does not need one player to become Caleb Downs overnight. It needs McClain, Little, and Moore to make the new secondary dependable by September.