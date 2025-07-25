$3.7M Valued D.J. Lagway Adds to Growing NIL Stardom With Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski Commercial

Want to talk about the DJ Lagway hype? On3’s Andy Staples released his SEC quarterback rankings. And in that list, the former 5-star quarterback has been placed at the best spot among his competitors in the SEC conference. Lagway was ranked ahead of LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, and Texas’s Arch Manning. The Florida quarterback reeled in some more praise from Gators alumnus Chris Doering.

“For DJ Lagway, I look at this guy, he is the real deal,” said Doering. So, it’s obvious that Lagway has now turned into an attention magnet. Right now, Billy Napier’s quarterback is looking to take a step forward in 2025 as the Gators’ full-time starter. But before that, he made the most use of the off-season, thriving in the NIL space, bolstering his portfolio by adding another high-profile deal.

The Gators quarterback signed an NIL deal with T-Mobile. But who would have thought that it would come with a bonus for both Lagway and Florida fans? After wrapping up an impressive freshman season at Florida, it was a dream-come-true moment for Lagway. The quarterback filmed a commercial with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski as part of the partnership. The video got released on Thursday, July 24. After this, David Soderquist tweeted a clip of the shoot with the caption, “DJ Lagway filming T-Mobile commercial with Rob Gronkowski and Patrick Mahomes per T-mobile IG.” This ad shoot is part of a special initiative.

With his latest NIL deal, Lagway’s NIL valuation now sits at $3.7 million ahead of his sophomore season. As On3 reported, the ad is part of T-Mobile’s “Beyond The Game” campaign. It features the three stars reflecting on the impact of high school football. Sharing the screen with the future Hall of Famers, Lagway discussed his experience playing college football. “High school football is the true spirit of football, man. It’s all about the love of the game,” said Mahomes. Meanwhile, Lagway shared: “To see everybody come together as a community, and I’d say that really stock out to me, you know, being able to represent my city and my community.”

Napier’s quarterback wears the crown of the most explosive high school football player among the trio. He has been the top quarterback recruit of the 2024 class. Lagway’s Willis High School stint included winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2023-24. Not just this, the quarterback is the all-time Texas Class 6A single-season record holder for touchdown passes. As a senior, Lagway had racked up 75 touchdowns, propelling his high school to the regional semifinals for the first time in three decades. Now that the trio is part of the T-Mobile deal, it would motivate the high school players to exhibit extreme spirit this upcoming school year. The winner will win a grand prize of over $100,000. Meanwhile, when it comes to the NIL, Lagway has been a superhero in giving back to the community.

DJ Lagway balances big checks with bigger causes

As per On3’s college Football NIL Valuations, Lagway sits at No.6. Back in April, this year, he followed the footsteps of Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood. After flipping his commitment from LSU, the Wolverines’ star signed his first on-card autographs with Leaf Trading Cards. His autographed trading cards were sold at $1,900 and $50 jersey tees. In April, Lagway signed himself up for the Leaf Trading Cards fam. Talking about the NIL spending, even though Lagway splurged a fortune on buying himself a Mercedes C-class, he did not forget to contribute to good causes.

Back on March 10th, the quarterback arranged the DJ Lagway Foundation Kickoff Dinner. The purpose of the event was to raise $50,000 for local youth. Definitely, Lagway’s NIL growth is a delight for the Gators fans, but they still can’t be at peace. Wondering why? It’s no secret that Lagway is the one who saved Billy Napier from losing his job. But this season started with some bad news as the quarterback was limited during the spring practice. That’s because he was still recovering from lingering shoulder and lower body injuries.

There has been talk about Lagway undergoing surgery, but the family remained tight-lipped on Lagway’s latest health update, adding to the intrigue. On that note, Swamp247’s Graham Hall shared, “Now, could he potentially have surgery down the line? It’s absolutely a possibility. Obviously, I’m no doctor, and I don’t have his medical files in front of me. But I would assume that if this is something that lingers or is bothering him still at the end of the 2025 season, that they’re going to want to go clean that up and make it so it’s not a long-term issue for him whatsoever.” However, at the SEC Media Days, Lagway assured that he didn’t have surgery. After rubbing shoulders with pro league talent and with a clean bill of health, this quarterback is looking unstoppable.