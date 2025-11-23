Three Sons of an Ex-Georgia Player Make College Football Program History on Senior Night

History was made in Baton Rouge as LSU prepared for its final home game of the season against Western Kentucky. The Tigers added to the night by rolling out a “Weeks Bros Triple Threat”, starting all three sons of Georgia legend David Weeks together. Now, this is something that the Baton Rouge camp witnessed for the very first time.

“A first in LSU history. West, Whit and Zach Weeks are all on the field during this defensive series.” Analyst Matt Moscona tweeted. “It’s the first time in program history three brothers share the field at the same time. @1045espn @LASportsDotNet.”

West Weeks, Whit Weeks, and Zach Weeks owned all five snaps of Western Kentucky’s third drive, a series that ended in a punt and likely marked the first-ever Tiger triple-bro moment. Back in the ’90s, David Weeks was the quiet muscle of Georgia’s O-line, grinding in the trenches. Today, with a mini-empire of Barberitos, Dunkin’, and Newk’s locations around Athens, his sons are carrying the torch on the field.

The Tigers have been sitting on a family cheat code all season. It features West, the fifth-year champion, Whit, the junior spark plug, and Zach, the reclassified rookie who sped up his college clock to roll with his brothers. The stars finally clicked into place this weekend.

Zach had already dipped his toes in twice, against Florida in Week 3 and Southeastern Louisiana in Week 4, but the family cameo never clicked. Whit got ejected early for targeting vs. Florida, while West was stuck on the bench nursing a calf against Southeastern Louisiana. That was the sunshine that peeked through after the injury report storm.

Interim coach Frank Wilson had Whit tagged as “probable” for Saturday’s showdown with the Hilltoppers. After four games out with an ankle issue, the linebacker finally resurfaced at practice. He skipped Thursday’s session and kept the walking boot on as a safety net, but Wilson said the bruiser isn’t nearly as sore anymore.

With 12 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in six outings, Whit’s made his presence loud and clear. Take him out of the recipe, and LSU’s defense tastes completely different. With the reunion that came off as a surprise, LSU fans might wonder whether Whit’s special guest was up there in the stands to witness it.

Whit Weeks stole the spotlight with sweetheart showing up in the stands

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin boarding the LSU wagon has been the buzz in the college football world. The Kiffin family reportedly took a trip to Baton Rouge in a private jet. While things were already hot, Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, was spotted walking into the LSU Women’s Booster Club meeting.

With rumors swirling louder about Kiffin’s move, Pete Nakos of On3 dropped his update. Whit was a featured speaker, and Landry wasn’t about to skip seeing her boyfriend shine at such a marquee event. Not just Landry, looks like her father, too, has become a huge fan of Whit.

As reported by analyst Wilson Alexander on September 23, Kiffin said, “Whit’s an awesome kid and comes from a great family. Glad those two are happy together, and, you know, it really has nothing to do with the game itself.”

With the Rebels on a bye, Landry Kiffin extended her stay in Baton Rouge, cheering on Whit Weeks against Western Kentucky. Lane Kiffin’s daughter lit up TikTok with a fire game-day fit repping his No. 40. So Whit’s family reunion on the gridiron came with his sweetheart posted up in the stands.