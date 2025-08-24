325lb DT Becomes a Laughing Stock as Referee Shoves Him to Ground in College Football Game

The early flop of the year award goes to Iowa State’s “Big Citrus”—after a bizarre moment. The 325-pound DT was sent sprawling by, of all people, a referee! The official barely nudged him, but fell like he had taken a clean shot from a pulling guard. The clip is wildfire: a mountain of muscle and power, who benches 450 pounds, squats 650, and cleans 365 (probably for 2 or 3 reps, if that’s his PR) dropped by a man in stripes. The ref looked jacked too, sure, but nowhere close to the raw strength that Orange carries into the trenches. No shot a man that strong should tumble like that, and yet, here we are.

The viral moment overshadowed what was otherwise an impressive start to the season for both Domonique Orange and the Iowa State Cyclones. The junior tackle, who has flashed early-round draft potential since arriving in Ames, picked up right where he left off in 2024. Against Kansas State in Dublin, Orange clogged the middle with two timely tackles, helping bottle up the explosive Avery Johnson and setting the tone for a 24-21 Cyclones win. That victory marked head coach Matt Campbell’s 100th career win and came with plenty of bold strokes. His gutsy fourth-and-three decision late in the game flipped the script after Carson Hansen was ruled shy of the goal line, allowing ISU to chew clock and lock down the upset.

Matt Campbell’s move even quieted some of his old critics. Radio personality William Qualkinbush pointed out a fresh stat that highlighted Campbell’s growing reputation as a coach willing to go against the grain when the moment demands it. It’s a new wrinkle in Campbell’s résumé, and Orange’s presence in the middle is part of why he felt confident making those calls. ISU’s defensive line has been a question mark entering the season, but having a proven anchor like Orange is what allows Campbell to gamble with conviction.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Make no mistake—this is a big year for Big Citrus. As a run-stuffer with rare size and athleticism, he’s the one piece Campbell can’t afford to see falter. ISU’s defense in 2024 was leaky at best, giving up gash plays on the ground and struggling to generate pressure. That failure cost the Cyclones a shot at the Big 12 title. If Domonique Orange takes the leap his coaches and scouts expect, the ripple effect could elevate the entire unit. He doesn’t rack up flashy sack totals, but if he wins the line of scrimmage, the LBs and secondary reap the rewards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s what made the ref-shove flop so surreal. For a man whose job is to swallow double-teams and fight off 600 pounds of blocking mass every snap, falling like a domino on contact from an official was comedy gold.

AD

Domonique Orange “fell like a fly” vs. the ref

The internet did what the internet always does: turn the moment into a roast session. One fan quipped, “Big Citrus got juiced.” The nickname itself is already one of the most playful, so adding that twist felt like a perfect dunk. Domonique Orange’s reputation as a physical force made the fall look even sillier, and fans couldn’t resist squeezing the pun for laughs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another went after his role on the field, writing, “Put big boy at rb maybe he’ll be able to keep the ball in his hands.” It’s a jab wrapped in humor, but there’s irony here—Orange is the last guy you’d ever want trying to secure the football. One fan took a harsher stance: “Y’all gotta disqualify players for that honestly.” Hyperbolic, sure, but it highlights how out of place the fall looked in a competitive setting. If a lineman exaggerated contact against a ref or an opponent, it might be flagged. And then came the blunt assessments. “Literally a joke now, how he dropped to the ground,” one wrote, echoing the disbelief many felt watching the clip.

Another pointed out the double standard, noting, “Aye if he touched the ref the same way the ref touched him he’s tossed.” That’s the truth—if Orange so much as breathed on the official with force, the ejection would’ve been instant. Instead, the ref walks away spotless while Big Citrus is left as meme material.