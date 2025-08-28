Tiger Bachmeier Reveals Unusual BYU Locker Room Culture After 3-Word Message to Kalani Sitake’s QB1

2024 felt like BYU’s year. The Cougars were steamrolling last fall with a 9-0 start, Jake Retzlaff slinging darts, fans talking playoffs, and they were flexing the No.1 defense in the country. Then November sucker-punched the Cougars with back-to-back heartbreaks, playoff dreams popped, only to salvage the season with a gritty bowl win over Colorado. Just as things felt steady, boom—honor code violation, Retzlaff dipped to Jon Sumrall‘s Tulane to avoid the 7-game suspension. And in walks freshman Bear Bachmeier into the Provo QB1 battle and wins the job. That’s where his big brother, Tiger Bachmeier, steps in, giving us a glimpse into the wild, multilingual world inside BYU’s locker room.

On August 27, Tiger didn’t just talk X’s and O’s—he peeled back the curtain on what makes BYU, well, BYU: “I speak a little bit of Chinese, but we have two other people on the team who can speak Cody Hagen. So, we’ve kind of gone back and forth with some stuff, but it’s actually really fun to be in the locker room and have other people to speak to with that. And I think part of the culture here is to have a lot of returned missionaries who know different languages, and so that’s all you hear in the locker room, and it’s kind of cool.” BYU’s got one of the most linguistically diverse student bodies in the country, thanks to a ton of returned missionaries who picked up different languages while serving abroad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivals High School (@rivalsdotcom) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tiger spilled tea about the locker room, which sounds less like a college football team and more like a

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

United Nations conference. With so many returned missionaries, players are bringing back Spanish, Portuguese, Tongan, Tagalog, Japanese—you name it. In 2023, more than half the roster had served missions, repping 29 different countries and speaking 15+ languages. “It’s actually really fun,” Tiger added. “Language is a big part of my family.”

Tiger grew up in a football-obsessed family in Murrieta, California, so that cultural mash-up feels like home. His big bro

was Boise State’s QB star before bouncing to Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest. His little bro Bear? Now making headlines as’s new QB1. Tiger himself? Stanford grad in computer science—yeah, he knocked that out in 2.5 years—before transferring to BYU for an MBA and some Pac-12-to-Big-12 smoke on the gridiron.

At Stanford, Tiger wasted no time making his name. As a true freshman in 2023, he caught 36 passes for 409 yards and 2 TDs, leading all Pac-12 true freshmen in production. Stanford named him Most Outstanding Freshman. By 2024, he was the Swiss Army knife—6 starts, 10 grabs, 67 yards, and a punt return touchdown that turned Cal Poly’s special teams into highlight-reel victims. At 6’1”, 190 pounds, he’s not flashy, but he’s surgical—reliable hands, strong body control, and enough grit to snag tough third-down balls. Now at BYU, he slides right into an offense that needs steady vets to balance out the hype train around his kid brother.

But let’s not skip the juicy twist: Retzlaff’s exit left Coach Sitake staring at McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and true frosh Bear Bachmeier. No college snaps between them. Fall camp hits, and Bear didn’t just win the job—he snatched it with authority, becoming the first true freshman in school history to start a season opener. On top of that? He’s the first Thai American QB at BYU, repping his mom’s heritage proudly. And about that odd No. 47 jersey? Yeah, he’s already turning heads before even throwing a pass.

Big Bro’s advice to little brother: Tiger’s advice to bear

Jake Retzlaff was supposed to be “the guy.” But when that fell apart, BYU had no choice but to roll with Bear. With that comes the spotlight, but Tiger knew exactly what his brother needed to hear. “Just be humble,” Tiger said. Simple and lethal. He followed it up: “Whatever you’ve done now, put in a little bit more with everything you’re doing. He’s already doing really well and just got to keep putting in a little bit more.”

Bear’s high school résumé? It’s the stuff of small-town legend. In 2023, he threw for 2,613 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 8 picks at Murrieta Valley, while running wild for 631 yards and 7 more scores. That’s 8.4 yards per carry, folks—numbers that make linebackers wake up sweating. The year before? Even nastier: 2,853 passing yards, 26 TDs, just 4 picks, plus 644 yards and a jaw-dropping 18 rushing TDs at 13.7 yards per carry. Call it joystick numbers—like somebody playing Madden on rookie mode.

This is history in the making—first true freshman QB1, first Thai American QB, and doing it at one of the most tradition-rich programs in the sport. And Tiger, the big brother with degrees, stats, and life experience, is right there whispering the mantra: stay humble, do more. It’s not Hollywood, it’s Provo—but with this storyline? Feels like Netflix should be taking notes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad