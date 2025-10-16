Tim Skipper Sends Emotional Message to UCLA Fans Amid Growing Anxiety Over Bruins’ Relationship

The UCLA football finally caught a break after starting the season 0-4. Since the firing of head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins have been running and moving differently around the blocks. UCLA is now 2-1 under the regime of interim head coach Tim Skipper, beating former No. 2 Penn State and a very good Michigan State team. Despite back-to-back wins, Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper’s future with the program is still up in the air. Yet, in the middle of all the uncertainty, Skipper took a moment to send special gifts to UCLA fans.

The biggest problem UCLA is facing right now isn’t on the field — it’s the lack of attendance. Looks like the football part has been sorted, at least for now. On October 15, UCLA insider and writer Ira hopped onto X and spilled the tea about UCLA’s new measure to tackle the problem of low attendance: “UCLA students specifically with a Den Pass received an email signed off by football interim head coach Tim Skipper about an hour ago. Here it is: There are options to buy guest tickets (starting at $25) and a Rooter Bus ticket below the note from Skip.” She also shared the message from the head coach’s desk.

UCLA’s interim head coach, Tim Skipper, is encouraging students to come support the Bruins at their Homecoming football game against Maryland. He says the past few weeks have been exciting, but the team still has work to do. He’s asking all students—especially new ones—to fill the Rose Bowl and cheer loudly. He thanks the students for their continued support and asks them to show up, bring their spirit, and help make Saturday’s game an unforgettable one for the Bruins.

New students can claim a free ticket for the game, and there are also options to buy guest tickets starting at $25, as well as Rooter Bus tickets for an easy ride to Pasadena. He also thanked the supporters and fans for showing love in tough times like this. UCLA football games at the Rose Bowl still have a problem with very few fans showing up, even in 2025. For example, a game against Utah in late August only had about 35,000 people, but the real number of people who actually entered the stadium was much lower — around 27,456 (per scan count). This is a big concern because UCLA just moved to a new, bigger league called the Big Ten, which was supposed to bring in more money and excitement.

Sports Illustrated says the team’s record over the past five years has been particularly bad for attendance, impacting the university’s finances. In fact, the athletic department has lost over $200 million in the past five years. Many things contribute to why people aren’t going to the games. The Rose Bowl is quite a drive from the UCLA campus, making it hard for students and others to get there. Things like traffic, late kickoff times, and hot weather early in the season also make going to the games less enjoyable. To try and fix this, UCLA is testing out some new ideas, while Tim Skipper’s future with UCLA is in cliffhanger.

UCLA cutting the ties with Tim Skipper after the season ends, per analyst

Before UCLA’s game against Michigan State, interim head coach Tim Skipper asked his team, “Are you a one-hit wonder?” This question wasn’t just for the players—it could also apply to Skipper himself. He took over a team that was struggling badly and looked like it might lose every game. But since then, he has helped the Bruins win important games, including a surprising victory over Penn State. Despite this success, many wonder if UCLA will keep Skipper as the permanent head coach or look for someone else, especially since offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel has been making a strong impression.

The UCLA head coaching job has attracted several big-name candidates, including James Franklin and Ed Orgeron. As sports writer Andy Staples says, “I don’t know that Tim Skipper’s gonna get this job. The UCLA search committee may say, you know what? ‘We’re gonna go after a big name.’” While Skipper has done well to lift the team’s spirits and stop the losing streak, there are still questions about whether he can build a successful program in the long term, including recruiting players and planning for future seasons.

Jerry Neuheisel, the offensive coordinator, has helped turn UCLA’s offense around, scoring 80 points in recent games compared to just 57 earlier this season. Staples points out that Neuheisel, who is closely connected to UCLA, could be a valuable part of the program going forward. However, he adds, “You have to show that you can win games that you would need to win as the permanent coach.” Skipper’s future with UCLA will likely depend on how well he handles upcoming challenges and whether he can keep improving the team beyond this season.