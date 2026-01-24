Tom Brady Makes Feelings Clear as Fernando Mendoza Sends Strong Draft Message on Raiders Buzz

With a Heisman Trophy and a national title in hand, Indiana now eyes Fernando Mendoza’s NFL path. The 22-year-old quarterback made it official with an Instagram post declaring for the NFL Draft. But before that, Tom Brady was already in the house for his finale, taking notes as only the GOAT does. Brady’s verdict has arrived.

“He’s played tremendous all season. 16-0, leading his team. He’s another guy that when you hear him speak- [when] I always kind of judge quarterbacks. I go, ‘How would I have answered that?’ And he’s just a very mature young man. He’s got a bright future,” Brady said on Colin Cowherd’s podcast amid Fernando Mendoza’s NFL draft links with his Las Vegas Raiders franchise.

The NFL legend further stated, “I don’t care whether you won the Heisman or you’re the 199th pick in the draft. It’s what do you do when you get there? How important is this to you?”

In a moment that will live forever in Bloomington, Mendoza’s rushing touchdown proved to be the title clincher in the Hoosiers’ 27-21 victory. Initially, the numbers were modest. But when it mattered most against Miami, Mendoza delivered the plays that swung the championship in Indiana’s favor.

The Athletic’s newest 2026 mock draft has Mendoza penciled in at No.1, the runaway top quarterback, especially after Dante Moore’s return to Oregon cleared the runway. The Las Vegas Raiders are holding the first pick and circling his name. And while Tom Brady did not make any comments about the Raiders’ interest in Mendoza, the NFL franchise’s controlling owner and managing general partner, Mark Davis, is speculated to be looking to bring the Hoosiers QB in.

Meanwhile, Brady joining the Raiders as a minority owner in 2024 is not just a business move; it was a culture shift. His football IQ and legacy give him pull that stretches way past his 5% ownership line. The Raiders haven’t rolled the dice on a No. 1 overall quarterback since JaMarcus Russell in 2007, and the need for a young franchise quarterback is screaming in all caps. The one-year fling with Pete Carroll and Geno Smith proved to be a total misfire.

Brady never name-checked the Raiders, but he did spell out the kind of culture he wants around Mendoza and other draft hopefuls. It is the type of environment that fuels real success. If the Silver and Black select the Hoosiers’ quarterback, his words hint at how they plan to fast-track his NFL success.

Like Brady, Mendoza’s feat also impressed former Heisman winner and Cleveland Browns legend Robert Griffin III at the National Championship.

“WHAT A RUN FERNANDO MENDOZA!!! THAT’S HOW YOU HEISMAN!!!!” said Griffin.

Just as the Mendoza-to-Vegas buzz hit full volume, Danny Parkins slammed on the brakes, suggesting the Raiders shouldn’t rush to turn in the card at No. 1.

“That he is not a Drake May level athlete, that he is not a natural talent like Caleb,” the analyst dropped his blunt take.

But will Mendoza mind if he does not end up with the Raiders?

Fernando Mendoza’s mindset, despite being the hottest pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

Despite running behind a leaky line and fighting the scheme, first-rounder Ashton Jeanty still cooked. The rookie piled up 1,321 total yards and 10 scores. The Raiders’ young guns, Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers, got meaningful reps last season and flashed potential. With DJ Glaze entering his third year at right tackle, this unit could gel in 2026, giving Mendoza the protection he needs to light up the offense.

Even if the team checks every box for Mendoza, the quarterback’s mindset is clear: he’s ready to adapt and thrive wherever he lands.

“The number one pick is a great blessing, but any pick is a fantastic blessing,” shared the quarterback on the TODAY Show. “You only need one team to believe in you. And so whatever team believes in me, I’m gonna give them my most.”

If Mendoza falls to No. 2, the New York Jets are waiting and desperate for a quarterback. It could be a tough landing spot. Outside of Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor, the offense is thin. Breece Hall might be gone, and head coach Aaron Glenn is already on the hot seat.

Suspense builds around whether Fernando Mendoza will land in Vegas or adapt to a different team. Let us know what you think in the comments section.