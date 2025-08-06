Tommy Castellanos Embraces Tough Lessons as Mike Norvell Takes QB1 Backup Call

It’s not every day you go from being the ACC champs to a team that folks only talk about with a headshake and a sigh. Florida State’s 2024 fall-off wasn’t just a slide—it was a nosedive off a cliff with no parachute. A 2-10 record after going 13-0 the year before? Man, that’s not just embarrassing. That’s history—for all the wrong reasons. So when Tommy Castellanos jogged onto the field this fall camp, all eyes were on him like he was holding the last plate at a barbecue, especially after that Bama talk.

Mike Norvell doesn’t have time to play around anymore. He watched his house of cards fold last season, and this time? He went full-throttle in the rebuild. Gus Malzahn, that offensive wizard with more gadgets than Batman, got called in. And so did Thomas Castellanos—a QB who is no stranger to chaos.

And this past week? Castellanos showed out. Fall camp was supposed to be under the Doak lights, but a Florida thunderstorm said otherwise. So they took it inside. Still, Tommy put on a show. “He played really well,” Norvell said after the scrimmage, nodding like a man who’s finally seeing a plan come together. “He got out of the pocket, extended plays, hit vertical shots. We’re throwing everything at him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Norvell didn’t sugarcoat anything either. He knows they can’t afford to treat this season like a science fair experiment. “I’ve been pleased with his work ethic, his demeanor,” he said. “The good plays, the bad ones—he’s owning all of it.” That’s cool and all, but FSU’s offense last year looked like it was stuck in molasses. Dead last in total offense. Averaged 15.4 points a game. The running game was nonexistent. It was ugly. So Castellanos isn’t just competing—he’s trying to be the spark that pulls FSU outta football purgatory.

AD

But is he that guy? Let’s rewind. Tommy got benched at Boston College. He had some decent numbers—1,366 yards, 18 TDs, 5 picks in eight games—but between injuries and the chaos of Bill O’Brien’s playbook, it never clicked for a full season. It’s not like he’s walking into Tallahassee with a chip on his shoulder. Still, Norvell’s betting on his bounce-back.

That’s why this fall camp isn’t just reps. It’s a referendum.

Castellanos knows what’s at stake, especially with Alabama waiting in Week 1. And he’s not shying away from the spotlight. In June, he straight-up said, “They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.” Bold words. Then in July? He doubled down. “I said what I said. We stand on that.” Alright then.

So let’s talk about what’s brewing behind him. While Tommy’s in the driver’s seat, there’s a whole garage of QBs warming up the engine. Brock Glenn was supposed to be the main threat for the QB1 spot, but he’s nursing a minor setback. That opened the door for two fresh faces: true freshman Kevin Sperry and transfer Jaylen King. And best believe, Norvell isn’t blind to the opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Backup QBs getting more reps? Is Thomas Castellanos’ job in jeopardy?

“We held Brock tonight,” Norvell said post-scrimmage.“He had a very short-term little issue for a couple of days, and so it really gave Kevin and Jaylen an opportunity to get more reps.” Now, meaningless reps don’t win you ballgames in the ACC. But they do get you on the radar, especially in a camp where nothing is locked.

Mike Norvell liked what he saw from Brock Glenn early in the fall: “I’ve been really pleased with Brock and everything I’ve seen from him early in fall camp and through the summer. But I think it was great tonight for Kevin to get a big chunk of the plays that we needed to see from him. I thought he did some good things—obviously some areas to grow through from tonight’s experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike doubled down on other backups. Jaylen King? First time in live action with a Seminoles uniform, and Norvell said he “flashed early.” Whatever that means, it’s not bad. He’s a raw project but got some juice. Add in Michael Grant getting late reps and doing “some nice things,” and suddenly that QB room got layers. This is not a one-man show anymore.

Here’s the kicker: when your offense was dead last in the country, you don’t get the luxury of waiting on potential. If Castellanos doesn’t ball out against Bama, don’t be shocked if Norvell pulls the plug quickly. He said it loud—this team needs to find the formula fast. And sometimes that means giving the young guns a shot.