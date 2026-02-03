Top Defensive Name Surfaces for Deion Sanders’ Staff After NFL Giant Poaches Key Assistant

With the Colorado Buffaloes set to face Utah, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State next season, Deion Sanders already has a gauntlet ahead. In this crucial phase, the Buffaloes took a hit when a key defensive staffer left for the NFL. That’s when Jeff Zgonina’s name started buzzing in Boulder.

“Jeff Zgonina played in the NFL from 1993-2009,” tweeted the Buffs fan account named 2025 Big XII Burner Tournament Champion. “He was coached by Bill Kollar at Purdue and in Atlanta. He coached alongside Kollar with the Texans. He coached under Mike Zimmer in 2024 with the Cowboys, where Domata Peko was his assistant DL coach. He’s currently a free agent.”

When it comes to Zgonina’s résumé, both as a player and a coach, he has wrapped up multiple stints. The potential candidate for Sanders’ staff bagged the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in his final season in West Lafayette. During that season, he recorded 13 sacks and 28 tackles for loss.

Zgonina was a dominant force at Purdue from 1989-1992, rewriting the school’s record books. His 72 career tackles for loss and 29 sacks (fourth all-time at Purdue) demonstrate the kind of disruptive presence Colorado’s defensive line currently lacks.

He played 17 seasons in the NFL for seven different franchises, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, among others. While Zgonina had a long playing career, his coaching experience is what’s most relevant to Deion Sanders now.

Zgonina’s résumé is extensive, with experience as both a lead and assistant defensive line coach in the NFL. In 2022, Ron Rivera promoted him as the defensive line coach for the Washington Commanders, replacing Sam Mills III. Before that, he held assistant defensive line coach roles with the Houston Texans and the New York Giants.

Significantly, Zgonina’s track record is impressive: he went 11‑5‑0 as the Giants’ assistant defensive line coach, making him the most successful in that role in franchise history. During his time at Washington, he guided a defensive line that helped develop Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne into Pro Bowl-caliber players.

Colorado already has a familiar ally who could ease Zgonina’s recruitment. Deion’s pass rush coordinator, Sapp, had spent time with the Commanders during the 2022 minicamp and training camp. During that time, he developed a strong bond with defensive line coach Zgonina.

Looks like the Buffaloes have to push to hire a coach immediately to fill Domata Peko’s void.

Deion Sanders’ coaching staff under NFL poaching threat

It’s been only one season since Domata Peko was hired as the defensive line coach. However, Deion’s defense could not find much success. They ranked dead last in the Big 12 in total defense, allowing 425.7 yards per game, and struggled on scoring defense, giving up 30.5 points per contest.

However, the hire did pay dividends on the recruiting trail. Former JUCO edge rusher Domata Peko Jr. signed with Deion’s roster in April 2025. The coach even boosted the Buffs’ case to woo Domata Peko’s younger son, a coveted defensive lineman of the 2026 class, Joseph Peko.

Nevertheless, not even a family connection could prevent Peko from pursuing an NFL opportunity. According to recent reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hiring Domata Peko. Meanwhile, Colorado’s fear of losing a coach from the defensive line does not end here.

According to the latest reports, the Dallas Cowboys are eyeing the Buffaloes’ defensive coordinator, Robert Livingston. In such a tense environment, hiring Zgonina would be a significant win for Sanders.